CD Projekt Red knows that there have been long, long waits between each of its games, and the studio is working to change that. In its latest financial results, the company says that its vast array of upcoming titles is part of an effort to make sure fans don't have to wait so long between games in the future.
The studio "normally" takes between "3 to 6 years to produce a game," as it explains in a new consolidated financial statement. Depending on how you want to count, the gap is even bigger than that – it'll be eight years between the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and the planned 2028 release of The Witcher 4, though we do have the Phantom Liberty and Songs of the Past expansions helping to fill that gap.
CDPR acknowledges that its revenues are "significantly affected" by its release schedule. "Historically, the studio focused on the development of one major production, with conceptual work on the next game starting even before the production and market release of the previous game were completed. At the moment, the CD PROJEKT RED studio is working in parallel on several productions (also in collaboration with external development teams) and supporting products, which is expected to translate into shorter intervals between the releases of subsequent titles in the future."
The list of upcoming CD Projekt Red games shows the beginning of this plan in action, with projects like The Witcher 4, The Witcher 1 remake, Project Hadar, and Cyberpunk 2 all in various stages of development simultaneously. Of course, the true test of this plan will likely be the gap between The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, the latter of which has not yet entered full production.
"We are making good progress on Cyberpunk 2," Karolina Gnaś, CDPR's VP of strategy and investor relations, says in an earnings conference call. "We are happy with where we are, but it's still too early to give you a specific date and plan on when we'll move into full production."
Gnaś says that the Cyberpunk 2 team will encompass "around 200 developers by the end of this year," and by the end of 2027 that number should be up to "around 320." With The Witcher 4 set to launch in 2028, that sort of ramp up is an encouraging sign that the studio's plan might just work.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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