Marvel Rivals is officially getting its first Lego set, with a Lego Jeff the Land Shark model swimming out of the screen and onto shelves at the beginning of next year.
Due to land on January 1, 2027, this model is made up of just under 500 pieces and is a mid-size figure – it's around 5 inches high and 8.5 inches long. Rather than being a static display, though, it mimics some of the best Lego sets and is much more interactive than that. The mouth, legs, tongue, and tail of Lego Jeff the Land Shark all move, letting you set up the Marvel Rivals character however you want.
LEGO
Marvel Rivals: Jeff the Land Shark
Like so many Marvel kits, this one straddles the line between playset and display piece. It's rated for ages 12+ and seems sturdy enough for younger fans to have a lot of fun with, but is also highly posable so collectors can show off Jeff at his best.
If you've been following the week's Lego news, you'll know that this isn't the first we've seen of the adorable critter; the model was leaked ahead of time, and it divided fans. From initial reactions, it feels as though the community was split down the middle. Some felt it was an adorable rendition of Jeff and were happy to see it, while others really didn't like the design.
Now that we've got official promo shots, I think Lego Jeff the Land Shark comes off much better than it did in leaks. It's true that the final product doesn't capture how squidgy and rotund the character looks in-game, but that was always going to be a tall order – Lego is obviously angular by design so doesn't lend itself to soft, circular shapes unless you're building something massive. As such, I think the team has done a great job considering the scale of the model.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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