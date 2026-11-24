The most precious boy from Marvel Rivals is apparently getting a Lego set if leaks are to be believed, but fans are seriously divided on how Lego Jeff the Land Shark looks.
Popping up via reliable source Unibricks on Instagram, Lego Jeff the Land Shark looks to be a mid-size figure that's roughly on par with Lego Eevee. Much like his inspiration from Marvel Rivals and the comics, he's all toothy grins, big cartoon eyes, and stubby little legs… but the result has received mixed reactions from fans who aren't entirely sold on the idea. The comments on Unibrick's post trend toward the negative, while responses on a Reddit post sharing a video of the set from New Elementary are split down the middle – they basically veer from "aw, so cute!" to "oh man, that's hideous."
Jeff is all the rage right now
Want more Jeff in your life? There's plenty of merch based on his appearance in Marvel Rivals, from tees to action figures. You can find it all at Amazon, where a lot is getting a discount ahead of Black Friday.
I understand this mixed reception. While the alleged model does capture that signature smile and happy-go-lucky vibe, it doesn't quite replicate Jeff's squishy, rotund look. The tail on this leaked set feels a little sparse too, as if it's missing pieces. (I assume this is so the fin can 'wag' thanks to a ball joint, but it looks odd at a glance.)
Still, I think the team's done the best they can with the scale they're working at – and I'm not sure I'd call it 'bad' by any means. Soft and rounded characters are really hard to recreate in Lego brick form at this size due to the toy's angular nature. While a few of the best Lego sets manage it through some eldritch sorcery (Munchlax or Wallace & Gromit come to mind), I can only imagine how tricky it is with a shark that is basically a spongy football with legs.
There's no word on when this kit would launch, but if it's January, that month is looking very busy - a host of Marvel kits are also hitting the Lego store then.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.