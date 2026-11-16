Forget sexy Sauron in Rings of Power, he's a Lego Millennium Falcon now

The Dark Lord has been upgraded from 'giant eyeball' (or sexy Sauron, if we're talking Rings of Power) to 'the galaxy's fastest hunk of junk', because now he's a Lego Millennium Falcon.
Posted to reddit by fan builder Minute_Food_2881, this alternate design takes the Lego Sauron's Helmet set (widely available at the usual suspects like Amazon) and reforges it into the most iconic ship in Star Wars. There's no cheating here; no extra pieces are used for this Lego Millennium Falcon beyond what's in the box. Considering how accurate and convincing the final product is, that makes this spin on one of the best Lego sets even more impressive - a bit like the fan-made Lego Navi set that's also doing the rounds this week.
The lord of the rings
In terms of the kit used for this build, the Dark Lord's signature helmet is a pretty manageable build; it's only 13 inches tall and 538 pieces. Because it's $69.97 via Amazon (a fraction of the price many Lord of the Rings sets reach), this is amongst the cheapest Lego options for fans of Middle-earth right now.
Thanks to the gray of Sauron's helmet along with its blend of sharp lines and curves, it translates surprisingly well to being a Millennium Falcon. Minute_Food_2881's design is instantly recognizable as Han Solo's ship as a result, and it's reminiscent of the official midi-scale Lego Millennium Falcon.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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