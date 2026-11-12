Hasbro goes back to the beginning with nostalgic Star Wars 50th anniversary action figures

With the galaxy far, far away turning a half-century old next year, Hasbro is going back to basics with its Star Wars 50th Anniversary action figures; the Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro lines are all getting toys based on A New Hope.
Well over a dozen products are listed in this initial wave of Star Wars 50th Anniversary action figures, and they're all based on characters from the original movie that kicked everything off - from major names like Luke and Leia to Cantina wolfman Arleil Schous. They're all slated to arrive at some point in early 2027. While the Black Series and Vintage Collection Star Wars 50th Anniversary action figures will be available at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers like Amazon from 1pm ET, the Retro toys are exclusive to Target.
Regardless of the range, all of these toys are opting for "legacy-inspired packaging" to provide the ultimate throwback feel. You can get a better look at them below.
Adam Biehl, head of Disney action brands at Hasbro, noted that "for decades, Hasbro has been proud to partner with the STAR WARS brand to bring its unforgettable characters and stories to fans through play and collecting. The 50th anniversary is an extraordinary milestone, and it presents a tremendous opportunity to unveil a new wave of products that honors the legacy of STAR WARS while giving fans new ways to celebrate the saga."
The Black Series
The Black Series
Luke Skywalker
This version of our hero is in the middle of the Death Star escape, so he's wearing a Stormtrooper belt and is weilding a grappling hook. The figure also comes with a blaster.
The Black Series
Princess Leia Organa
This version of Leia is so screen-accurate it took me aback. It comes with two blaster accessories and a hood.
The Black Series
Artoo Deetoo (R2-D2)
This version of R2-D2 from the sands of Tatooine is a bit battered, but as is evident from the picture of his many accessories, he's ready to throw hands with anyone who'll get in his way.
Vintage Collection
Vintage Collection
Death Star Escape 4-Pack
I have a suspicion this one's going to be very popular. Depicting Han Solo, Chewbacca, Leia, and Luke mid-escape on the Death Star (hence the Stormtrooper belts), they're incredibly convincing likenesses. They feature blasters and a grappling hook.
Vintage Collection
Darth Vader
The Dark Lord of the Sith is back again with a new Vintage Collection figure, and of course he comes with a lightsaber. You can have it ignited or just as a hilt.
Vintage Collection
Stormtrooper
Aren't you a little short to be a Stormtrooper? The classic baddie is ready to report, with blaster either in hand or holstered.
Vintage Collection
Arleil Schous
Remember this guy? The wolfman appeared as a background character in the Mos Eisley Cantina.
Retro
Target exclusive
Retro
Episode IV Action Figure Set with Cardboard Display
Featuring R2-D2, C-3PO, and a Death Squad Commander, this is inspired by an early bird certificate package from Kenner (a placeholder box with cardboard backdrop) back in 1978.
Target exclusive
Retro
Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper
This pack is an ode to the opening of A New Hope, where Stormtroopers shoot their way through Rebels on the Tantive IV. Both come with blasters.
Target exclusive
Retro
Jawa and Tusken Raider
This double-pack includes a couple of strange denizens from Tatooine, with a blaster for the Jawa and a gaffi stick for the Tusken.
Target exclusive
Retro
Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi
This old-school version of Obi-Wan has robes that wrap around him like a sleeping bag, recreating how those old Kenner figures would look. The lightsaber is extendable, but locked to the toy's hand.
Target exclusive
Retro
Princess Leia Organa
Kenner toys are infamous for their somewhat awkward robes, and that's been recreated here - though Leia comes out of it better than Obi-Wan or Darth Vader. She also arrives with a blaster.
Target exclusive
Retro
Chewbacca
The lovable Wookie is back in a nostalgic design, but by looking at his eyes I'm gonna guess this guy has seen things. He has a chunky blaster accessory rather than his bowcaster in its traditional form.
Target exclusive
Retro
Darth Vader
Darth looks really snuggly in that sleeveless trenchcoat. Don't tell him that though, or he'll smack you with his retractable lightsaber.
Target exclusive
Retro
Han Solo
This toy recreates Han as he was in the Kenner days, with a hand nonchalantly resting on his belt. He comes with his trusty blaster too.
Target exclusive
Retro
Luke Skywalker
It wouldn't be A New Hope collection without farmboy Luke, and this one features the signature (and incorrect) yellow retractable lightsaber seen in the original Kenner toys.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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