Hasbro goes back to the beginning with nostalgic Star Wars 50th anniversary action figures

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They're available to pre-order today

Hasbro Vintage Collection Han, Chewbacca, Leia, and Luke posed against an orange background
(Image credit: Hasbro)
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With the galaxy far, far away turning a half-century old next year, Hasbro is going back to basics with its Star Wars 50th Anniversary action figures; the Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro lines are all getting toys based on A New Hope.

Well over a dozen products are listed in this initial wave of Star Wars 50th Anniversary action figures, and they're all based on characters from the original movie that kicked everything off - from major names like Luke and Leia to Cantina wolfman Arleil Schous. They're all slated to arrive at some point in early 2027. While the Black Series and Vintage Collection Star Wars 50th Anniversary action figures will be available at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers like Amazon from 1pm ET, the Retro toys are exclusive to Target.

Regardless of the range, all of these toys are opting for "legacy-inspired packaging" to provide the ultimate throwback feel. You can get a better look at them below.

Adam Biehl, head of Disney action brands at Hasbro, noted that "for decades, Hasbro has been proud to partner with the STAR WARS brand to bring its unforgettable characters and stories to fans through play and collecting. The 50th anniversary is an extraordinary milestone, and it presents a tremendous opportunity to unveil a new wave of products that honors the legacy of STAR WARS while giving fans new ways to celebrate the saga."

The Black Series

Vintage Collection

Retro

It's all kicking off ahead of the saga's birthday with plenty of announcements. Although the new 50th anniversary Lego Star Wars sets are great, but I’m most interested in their weird collectible minifigures.

  • See the latest action figures and collectibles at Hasbro Pulse
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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