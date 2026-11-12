The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is selling way more physical copies than digital in Japan

Japanese magazine Famitsu's latest sales chart numbers are in, with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time unsurprisingly at the top. According to its data, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for Nintendo Switch 2 sold 537,041 physical copies at Japanese retailers.
Earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed that the latest Zelda release had sold over 5.2 million copies within four days of launch, making it "the highest global sales for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game in its first four days."
Nintendo specified that 810,000 of these copies were sold in Japan. This means the Ocarina of Time remake sold around 272,959 digital copies in the region, roughly a third of the game's total sales in the region.
With Sony's decision toend physical disc production in 2028, and Rockstar releasing a ton of copies of GTA 6 today that feature nothing more than a code in a box that will activate in a week's time, there's been a lot of debate around physical game releases as of late. However, it's clear there's still a market out there for them, even if it is shrinking.
Granted, Zelda's fortunes may have been helped by the fancy physical boxed copy that the game launched with, but even so, two-thirds of the game's sales in the region are certainly significant.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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