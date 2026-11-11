Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake sets a Nintendo record for the Switch 2 – with 5.2 million sales in 4 days, not even Pokemon Pokopia comes close

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is setting records for Nintendo, with the return to Link's 1998 adventure having the company's most successful Switch 2 game launch yet.
Specifically, as confirmed in a press release today, the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake surpassed 5.2 million sales within four days of launch. That accounts for both digital and physical copies, though the exact split isn't reported – I'd be curious to know how many fans opted for the latter to secure one of those gorgeous foil covers.
Of that 5.2 million, 810,000 came from Japan. In total, "this is the highest global sales for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game in its first four days," Nintendo says.
Ocarina of Time's sales are so huge, in fact, that it's already beaten the lifetime sales of the majority of Nintendo-published Switch 2 games. Looking at the data as of the end of September, the only one it's not surpassed is Mario Kart World, which has now reached 16.48 million sales. Donkey Kong Bananza has been left in the dust with its 5.05 million, as has Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Switch 2 version with 4.04 million sales, and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave with its 1.34 million by the end of its first month. Pokopia shows 4.04 million total sales, but this is likely higher in reality, as the figure doesn't include data from Japan, Nintendo notes.
The Zelda remake's success is hardly surprising. Beyond the fact that this is a beautiful new version of one of the most beloved and well-regarded games of all time, Nintendo had already indicated that copies were flying off the shelves when president Shuntaro Furukawa said that it was "off to a great start."
One analyst also previously reported that the Ocarina of Time remake had the UK's second biggest launch for a Zelda game based on physical sales, reaching a number so large that it's the country's biggest-selling physical game of the year. It's almost like people love buying a hard copy of a game in a box they can keep forever, huh?
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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