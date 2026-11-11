What is the Secret Flame? Gandalf’s burning bush moment in The Rings of Power season 3, explained

The Rings of Power season 3 crackled into life this week, complete with a Gandalf scene of biblical proportions as his journey took on a new light in Rhûn.
Unless you really know your Tolkien, however, you may not be too familiar with the Secret Flame and what that force means for Middle-earth. Ahead, we'll answer any (ahem) burning questions you may have about Gandalf's tete-a-tete with a rabbit that turned into flames, while keeping overall spoilers to a minimum.
What happened to Gandalf in The Rings of Power season 3, episode 3?
Having grown tired of Tom Bombadil's endless riddles, Gandalf asks for a more surefire sign of what to do to help Middle-earth, especially with the Dark Wizard and Rhûn's power growing alongside Sauron's own bid for conquest.
In typically frustrating fashion, Bombadil tells Gandalf to "sing and Tom will be with you." Daniel Weyman's wizard then leaves Tom's hut and goes hunting for a rabbit, who scarpers along while Gandalf is singing – before bursting into flame.
Then, the skies darken and the fire talks to Gandalf. The Secret Fire then tells Gandalf of his backstory, being one of five wizards sent to save Middle-earth. Another, the Dark Wizard known as Pallando, is one that must be saved in order to stop Sauron.
From there, Gandalf realizes his mission is clear: he must align with Pallando to stop Rhûn's forces joining with Sauron's own army. With that, Gandalf becomes a "servant of the Secret Fire", which brings his conversation with Tom Bombadil full circle – after he told him that his role is to serve, not be a master.
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What is the Secret Flame?
Even for the Lord of the Rings universe, the Secret Fire is among one of the more obscure and fantastical entities.
"I am that which burns within all things, yet still remains unseen" The Secret Fire tells Gandalf. "I built the heavens and stars, and all of Middle-earth is cradled within my flame."
In Tolkien's work, the Secret Fire is the energy used by Iluvatar, essentially the god that created Middle-earth.
In The Rings of Power, it's depicted as part-burning bush (and a 'voice' of God) and also the energy that heralded the creation of the universe, not too dissimilar to how scientists believe The Big Bang kickstarted our universe.
Later, in The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf would once again declare himself a "servant of the Secret Fire" as he fought the Balrog, though it is unclear if they had any more correspondence – so to speak – with each other in the intervening years.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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