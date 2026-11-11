Will there be a VisionQuest season 2?

Once upon a time, Marvel shows on Disney Plus were touted as being limited, one-season ventures. Loki, however, broke the mold by returning for season 2, and now Daredevil: Born Again is set to end with a third season. All that said, VisionQuest episode 8 definitely sets things up for our favorite AI to make a triumphant return.
Nothing is set in stone yet, but the newest Marvel TV show has been a hit with fans and critics alike. Below, we speculate on the continuation of the show, what VisionQuest season 2 might entail, and when it might air.
While the final moments of the show truly feel like things have been wrapped up neatly with a little bow – Lisa Molinari and EDITH going into business with Paladin, Ultron being seemingly defeated, and Vision, Tommy, and Billy all headed out to dinner – the post-credits scene seems to suggest otherwise.
However, VisionQuest season 2 has not officially been greenlit by Marvel or Disney. The show does have an 85% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an equally high 83% audience score, though Marvel does seem to care a lot more about viewership (with low views being the alleged reason for the cancellation of Wonder Man). There have been varied reports about VisionQuest's views, with one unverified report saying it hit no. 1 on Disney Plus, but others saying that it has low viewership compared to other Disney Plus original shows. Reportedly, the show is sitting at no. 7 on the Nielsen originals streaming chart, so this does bode well for the show's future.
What could happen in VisionQuest season 2?
Well, you can't keep a grieving genocidal maniac down for long, and the post-credits scene sees Ultron clutching Jocasta's code while looking rather menacingly out of a window. Though he appeared to have a change of heart in the finale, it's Ultron we're talking about here. So, there's definitely an implication that he's going to resurrect Jocasta and enact some revenge on the world.
There is also the fact that Tommy asks if Vision thinks they'll ever see Wanda again, to which Vision replies: "We have said goodbye before... so I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again." I'd say Ultron wreaking havoc and the return of Wanda are pretty good fodder for a second season, and the open-endedness of both plot points does feel like a set-up for something more, if not bigger.
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However, this could all imply that Ultron or Wanda will appear in another Marvel movie... perhaps even Avengers: Doomsday. Because of the Latverian Witches, who were created specifically for the movie and are not in the comic books, some Marvel fans think that this means Wanda could indeed be back in action (especially because of her strange history with Doctor Doom in the comics).
When will VisionQuest season 2 come out? Speculation over a potential release date
The show was first announced in 2024, with filming taking place across four or so months from March to July of 2025. The series then premiered in October 2026. If VisionQuest season 2 were greenlit now-ish, we could probably expect a 2028 premiere on Disney Plus.
Though we've grown used to shows like Severance taking multiple years between seasons, Marvel tends to be pretty swift with its TV shows. Just look at Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered in March of 2025 and immediately went into production on season 2 for a March 2026 release.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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