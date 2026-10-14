When does VisionQuest take place on the Marvel timeline?

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Here's all you need to know about VisionQuest's location in the MCU

Paul Bettany as Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

When does VisionQuest take place on the Marvel timeline? It's a pretty important question given how much has happened since the last time that Vision graced our screens back in WandaVision. Deaths, introductions to new family members, and a whole lot of MCU shenanigans have taken place since then, which can make it a bit tricky to keep track of where exactly Vision's story currently is.

Well, that's where we come in. As the new show begins on Disney Plus, we've taken a deep dive into its chronology to work out its place on the Marvel timeline. Below we get into that, covering some spoilers from the first two episodes of the show, as we get you up to speed with Vision's story. While you're at it, make sure you check out our breakdown of all the Marvel movies and shows to watch before VisionQuest to make sure you're up to date too.

When does VisionQuest take place on the Marvel timeline?

The Stark A.I.s in VisionQuest

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

VisionQuest brings the WandaVision trilogy to a close. As a result, the best place to start when placing the show is to note it happens following the events of both WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

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Thankfully, there are also a few more clues about its exact location to help us out. In episode 2, we get a flashback to when Tommy was taken to a juvenile facility following his breakdown. This was sparked by his near-death experience in a pool, when Billy Maximoff implanted his brother Tommy's memories into him.

This seemingly happened very recently from the events at the beginning of episode 2, meaning that we're likely about just over a year from the events of Agatha All Along in 2026. This would put the show around 2027/2028 depending on which month it falls in.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has confirmed this timeline, suggesting it's the latter in an interview. "Years have passed since WandaVision," he confirmed to Polygon. "I would say we're about current with Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place in 2028, which would make sense. This all means that VisionQuest is currently the most contemporary show we have in the MCU. We'll have to wait and see if it sets up Marvel's next big project Avengers: Doomsday as it goes along.

VisionQuest is airing weekly with two episodes. For more, check out our VisionQuest release schedule and our VisionQuest review.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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