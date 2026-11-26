GTA 6 was subject to more than a few leaks in the run-up to its eventual launch, but despite it all, one big early-game twist was kept a total secret until release – something Rockstar Games boss Rob Nelson was "praying" for.
Before we get into it, we're obviously about to discuss some spoilers for GTA 6 Chapter 1. It's an early moment – one you'll have seen if you've played the first hour of the game – but if you're yet to dive in, you might want to bookmark this to come back to later. Or, of course, feel free to carry on if you don't care about a spoiler-free experience.
Everyone still here who wants to be? Great. As you probably guessed, the twist in question is the existence of Jason and Lucia's son, Tomás.
After being moved to her aunt's care following her arrest, as shown in the game's prologue, Lucia's primary motivation is to get Tomás back and give him a good life alongside Jason, but none of this was revealed prior to launch – officially or otherwise. This was something that co-studio head of Rockstar North, Rob Nelson, had his "fingers crossed" for.
In an interview with VGC a few days before GTA 6's launch, Nelson confirmed that Rockstar was "never" planning to reveal the twist and, at the time, was still praying no one would spill the beans ahead of schedule. "I am still holding on," he said. "Fingers crossed, how many more days? I'm praying it stays under wraps. Given everything that we've gone through, every day I'm just like, 'please, please don't do that, please don't do that.'"
While VGC notes that there was a small amount of chatter on forums about Jason and Lucia having a son, these whispers generally didn't stick, and, notably, none of the Cyberleek videos that appeared online before launch showed Tomás. Honestly, that feels somewhat miraculous given how early he's revealed and how frequently he comes up in the story and dialogue.
Cyberleek wasn't the only hacker to target Rockstar, either – there was also an enormous wave of GTA 6 leaks in 2022 – but even so, no baby boy and the driving force of the plot were plastered all over the internet as a result.
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Anyway, however the bullet was dodged, it made for an excellent twist, and let Rockstar have the story moment it was hoping for. "It's meant to shock," Nelson explained. "We were watching everyone speculate about the nature of their relationship and Jason's character, and that takes it in a completely different context. You have something to strive for beyond a huge bank account at the end."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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