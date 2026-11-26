The sale doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but this year's Black Friday Lego deals are out in full force nonetheless. Discounts are providing up to 40% off countless kits, and you can save on everything from playsets to high-end display pieces.
Because these savings extend to most ranges and include bargains to suit a variety of budgets, it's the best time to build your collection or grab a model you've had your eye on. In my experience, you won't get a better opportunity; I've spent the better part of a decade writing about best Lego sets for GamesRadar+ and typically find this sale to offer the steepest price cuts we'll get all year.
With that in mind, I'm rounding up the most tempting offers here as well as providing every scrap of advice I can from my time covering the sale. Regardless of whether you're trying to find a must-have addition to your existing collection, want an easy gift ahead of Christmas, or are just browsing, you're in the right place.
Curated by
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin has written about Lego at GamesRadar+ for almost eight years, but he's adored the toy since he was first able to click those bricks together as a kid in the 1990s. He's usually got multiple projects on the go at once, and right now he's finishing Lego Minas Tirith alongside the haunted Mayor Manor.
Of all the Pokemon sets to drop in 2026, this might have been one of the most anticipated. Opening up like a Polly Pocket-style clamshell that's like my childhood come to life, it reveals Professor Oak's lab and a trainer battle pulled straight from the original Pokemon Red and Blue video games. That gives it a really nostalgic feel, which is potent when mixed with a record low price. We've never seen it for less than this.
This is such a cute set as is, but it isn't limited to one build; as a Creator 3-in-1 kit, it can be made into a squirrel or owl as well. When combined with a record low price, it's one of the most appealing offers in this year's Black Friday Lego deals so far.
If you ever need an easy gift, I always recommend Lego's Botanicals range. Besides looking downright beautiful, they're a quirky, interactive present so should delight the recipient even if they don't have any other experience with Lego to speak of. This offer provides a three-for-one combo that's never been cheaper than it is now.
Is that a record low price I can see? As the droids would put it, "roger roger." Based on the Trade Federation Battle Droids from Phantom Menace, this kit is a striking celebration of the Star Wars prequels that rarely drops below $120.
Of all the Lego figures to drop in 2026, this is one of the best - we had a good time with it in our Lego Shrek, Donkey, & Puss in Boots review. The set has never been cheaper than it is now, and considering it only came out a few months ago, that's noteworthy.
Lego Pikachu, I choose you... to get a major price cut for Black Friday
As the most recognizable Pokemon and one of the most memorable mascots in the world, Pikachu was an obvious choice when Lego announced its Poke-range... and now the kit is enjoying a record low price for this year's Lego Black Friday deals. To be precise, it's $159.95 at Amazon rather than the full $200. While we had mixed feelings on it in our Lego Pikachu and Poke Ball review, there's no denying how iconic this kit is.
Start or expand your own Lego Animal Crossing village with this Lego Black Friday deal
Want to build an Animal Crossing village on your shelf? This Lego kit is a great place to start, because it recreates Blather's Museum. While I would have preferred this kit's facade to be a bit more extensive, it's fun to see the owl's signature dino fossils, bug gardens, and aquariums represented here. It's $47.99 at Amazon right now rather than the usual $80, which is just a dollar off being a record low. Thanks, Lego Black Friday deals.
This Lego Black Friday deal is ROARsome (I'm so sorry for that pun)
In terms of discounts folks are going wild for (heh), this offer on the Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger set has apparently sold over 10K copies at Amazon - which isn't surprising, seeing as it's currently been slashed in cost to $29.99 instead of $40ish. As the name would suggest, it can be made into three different kits; the tiger pictured above, a red panda, or a koi. Because this one retires soon (meaning it'll no longer be sold), this may be our last chance to get such a good deal on it.
Take to the stars with Mando and Grogu thanks to this Black Friday Lego deal
Speaking of Star Wars, there is one kit that's currently on offer in this year's Black Friday Lego deals: the Mandalorian's N1 Starfighter. While there is a much larger and more detailed version on shelves right now (the UCS model that I'd say is absolutely gorgeous), the playset equivalent still recreates this ship perfectly while being far cheaper as well as providing minfigure versions of Mando himself with Grogu. It's currently $41.99 at Amazon, down from $60. That looks like a record low price, so far as I can tell.
I'm hoping this kit gets a proper Black Friday Lego deal soon, because I think it's one of the best Star Wars sets
While it may not have a major price cut yet (it's currently $67.99 at Amazon, which is admittedly a discount but is still pretty common nonetheless), here's a model to watch in case it drops further in cost on Black Friday itself - the smaller, 'midi-scale' version of the iconic Millennium Falcon. This is one of my favorites; besides costing far less than most versions, it's still instantly recognizable, is relatively quick to build, and doesn't take up too much space on display (something that contributed to its high score in my Lego Millennium Falcon review). That's why I voted for it as the best Star Wars kit for the majority of people.
Lego's official Black Friday Lego deals are on the way, and they start soon
Does Lego itself run Black Friday offers? Why, I'm glad you asked - yes it does. The manufacturer has its own sale that'll go live on Black Friday itself (November 27), and if you're a member of the free Insider program, you can pick up exclusive savings on a range of kits alongside bonus Insider points and free gifts-with-purchase.
The best retailer for Lego Black Friday deals so far is Amazon
I've been tracking Lego Black Friday deals for several days now, and one retailer has been performing way above and beyond the others - Amazon. Yes, I know it's a "well, duh" kind of answer considering how massive the store is, but it genuinely has had the best variety of Lego sets and the most tempting price cuts. I'd prioritize it as a result.
Some helpful advice to make the most of Black Friday Lego deals
Before we properly kick things off, here are couple of pointers to help you discern discount gold from disappointment. I use these tips when tracking down discounts myself, and they've served me well since I started tracking sales in 2018.
💲Use price comparison software: This is probably the most helpful bit of advice I can give, and it applies to everything on sale - not just Lego. In short, I'd highly recommend using price comparison software like CamelCamelCamel. This allows you to check an item's full price history, providing info on record lows and average costs. That means you can find out whether a price cut is actually good or not. Not all savings are created equal, you see; sometimes they're distinctly average.
⭐ Make sure there's a 'Black Friday deal' badge: There are countless offers filling the digital shelves, but I'd be hesitant to grab anything that doesn't have an official 'Black Friday deal' badge attached (unless it's a record low price, anyway). If it's got one of those, you should be safe from it being discounted further as we move through the weekend.
Hey everyone! My name is Benj, and I've been covering Lego with news, reviews, features, and buying guides at GamesRadar+ for nearly eight years now. That means I've covered my fair share of Black Friday Lego deals, and am going to be using that insider knowledge to give as much advice as I possibly can.
So far as credentials go, I've been building Lego since I was about knee-high - my brother and I had a massive crate of Lego bricks that we'd use to create everything from houses to Arwings inspired by Star Fox on the SNES. As for the here and now, I almost always have multiple kits on the go for review (I'm already looking forward to trying out the Star Wars sets due to hit shelves in January).