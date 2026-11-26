The creator, Kellie, admitted on Twitter that AI was used in its development, saying, "Claude code was used for most of the project." However, they note that no AI artwork has been used, with the dev explaining she made the artwork herself.
Over on a YouTube video for the mod, the developer's account claims that Speclizer's mod was subject to a cease and desist because it was paywalled, but "mine is released already for free and in open source." However, even if the devs do receive a letter from Sony, it's claimed that "since people have the source code to the full mod already, there ain't much they can do even if they do shut me down."
The Last of Us had a shockingly great multiplayer mode, strong enough to rival other big hitters of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. Who knows how the sequel's would've been, but with how much better the gameplay was in The Last of Us Part 2 was, I reckon it could've been great.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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