SteelSeries is one of our favorite gaming audio device makers, and plenty of its headsets are reduced in the Black Friday sales. One of its pieces of kit that isn't discounted as commonly is seeing a rare price cut: a South Park version of one of its mid-range models.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Towelie Edition is currently down to $119.99 at Best Buy, as part of its Thanksgiving Flash Sale. That means its price cut will end at midnight, so if you're a South Park fan and want to buy the headset, you'll need to make a decision pretty quickly. At the time of writing, you've got 14 hours and counting!
I can't see this South Park themed gaming headset on sale from other retailers at all, let alone discounted, so it's a pretty great option. Admittedly the plain versions are discounted even cheaper, to $99.99, so this is a model to buy if you're a fan of the animated series.
Should you buy SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Towelie Edition?
There's no getting around the fact that this headset is designed for South Park fans. If you've never watched the show, or have but had to Google who Towelie is: firstly, how did you get this far into the article? Secondly, this gaming headset isn't for you.
If the device itself sounded cool, then perhaps you should consider buying the standard headset, which you can easily find through the links above for a lower price than the Towelie Edition (the standard model isn't part of Best Buy's Thanksgiving Flash Sale, just its Black Friday sale, so it won't run out at the end of the day).
It's one of the best gaming headsets you can find at its price, working on all consoles save Xbox, with 7.1 surround sound and a useful roster of EQ modes designed for different games.
But want everyone to know how much of a South Park Stan you are? Want to channel Cartman's World of Warcraft style? This headset will let you do so in st-Kyle (best I've got, sorry).
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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