Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second run in theatres – arriving for a limited time from December 4 – will also include more scenes and "surprises." One of the confirmed additions is a deleted scene featuring Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, reprising her role from Netflix's street-level Defenders shows.
No word yet on if Tom Holland will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, though new actors are being included all the time – such as Hailee Steinfeld, who is back as Kate Bishop and even showed up in the final Doomsday trailer released earlier this week.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas in the UK on December 16 and in the US on December 18.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.