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The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel finally has some momentum behind it, as writer Dave Callaham reveals he's currently working on the follow-up.
The original movie, co-written by Callaham and director Destin Daniel Cretton, is a highlight of Marvel Phase 4 and was released back in 2021, but the sequel has been a long time coming.
"I think I'm allowed to say, just to speak to a thing you said earlier, that I am working on a Shang-Chi sequel," Callaham shared on the Escape Hatch podcast. "So, hopefully – it's early stages, but we're getting some real movement, which is news. And so I'm really, really happy about that."
Shang-Chi will next be seen in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, and, while the plot is still shrouded in mystery, the trailers so far have seen Shang-Chi in action against the threat of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
"When you really look at what happened to the industry, at least from my perspective, it was just like everything went to shit after that," Cretton has said previously of a Shang-Chi sequel. "I feel like if Marvel was where it was before, we would have had maybe two sequels already. Who knows?"
As for where Shang-Chi has been all this time, star Simu Liu has ideas. "I actually think that he's much more likely to go back to Ta Lo," he has shared. "Just because he experiences for such a short period of time before stuff starts to go haywire. But it's really that peace of just remembering what it was like to drive through that for the first time, the experience of the animals but also to reconnect with his aunt and his family, I imagine that's probably really powerful for him."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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