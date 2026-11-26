BioWare made one of the most beloved RPGs of all time with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but it was Obisidan that followed up with Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, another massively popular game. It's somewhat well-documented that publisher LucasArts wanted the sequel done quickly and that BioWare turned down the project for that reason, but in a new interview, BioWare veteran John Winski confirms that's the case and even puts an exact number on LucasArts' request.
Talking to Pembridge TV, Winski says LucasArts approached BioWare to develop Knights of the Old Republic 2 and asked for the project to be completed in just 18 months. "When LucasArts came to us and said, 'hey, you want to make a sequel?' We were like, 'OK,' and they gave us 18 months, and we were like, 'nope. No. We can't do it in 18 months. That's not enough time'," says Winski. "And then Obsidian was like, 'we'll try.'"
Try, Obsidian did, and for the most part, it succeeded. Winski rightfully points out Knights of the Old Republic 2 was released in a pretty sorry state, or in his words, not "totally finished," but he acknowledges that "a lot of people really love it" despite an "unreasonable" development cycle set by LucasArts. "It's still something that is worth having been done," he adds.
It really is remarkable how successful Obsidian was in following up such a celebrated release, and the very first RPG adaptation of Star Wars, with a game almost equally as beloved, all under pressure from the rights holder to deliver in an incredibly short timeframe. Just a couple of years later, the studio managed a similar feat with the release of Neverwinter Nights 2, yet another acclaimed RPG sequel to a BioWare-developed title. Leave it to Obsidian, I suppose.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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