During the Q&A portion of CDPR's latest earnings call, joint-studio CEO Michał Nowakowski fields a question about GTA 6 and whether The Witcher fans can expect a similar improvement from The Witcher 4. He says the team at CDPR "did look at [GTA 6]" and "did see the differences," and "we believe there's gonna be a comparable leap between Witcher 3 and Witcher 4."
"It's been 11 years, we are working on The Witcher 4 to make it significantly better looking and improved in terms of pretty much every possible facet of the game, so yes, you can expect us to make a much bigger jump between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4," says Nowakowski.
There aren't many (read: any) studios with GTA 6's budget, which of course is supplied by Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive, but CDPR definitely has the resources to craft huge, visually stunning worlds packed with detail and complex systems that rival today's most expansive AAA games. Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent example, but even 11 years on, The Witcher 3 absolutely holds up to modern open-world standards.
We're still a couple of years out from The Witcher 4's estimated 2028 release, but there's every reason to believe it'll make The Witcher 3 look downright dated, even after its recent remaster. Whether it'll truly mark a leap comparable to what Rockstar managed from GTA 5 to GTA 6 is a very different question we'll have to wait to answer.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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