GTA 6 has been in players' hands for a few days now, and one pretty major narrative has emerged - a dissatisfaction among some groups with the pacing and limited stakes of early missions. Particularly before Lucia leaves prison, the more domestic aspects of Jason's story has been a signficant talking point. But that slower pace was part of Rockstar's plan, as writer Michael Wiafe explained in a pre-release briefing on the game.
"We want players to be emotionally in-step with Jason and Lucia, going through the highs and lows they do," he explains. Rockstar wanted players to feel "the thrills and excitement that come with a rebellious rush to escape from economic desperation," but I think it also wanted them to feel Jason's anxiety about building a life for his family, and Lucia's restlessness throughout Chapter 1 that sees her so desperate to find meaningful work.
Those slower moments, Wiafe explains, are all part of "advancing at a rhythm that doesn't feel too off-beat with the player's own playstyle and choices. Distractions along the way, major or minor, are all welcome," and that means that when you do go off into the open-world to explore at your own pace, coming back to the story shouldn't require "a mental reset each time."
Crucially, Rockstar doesn't want you to feel "an overwhelming sense of having to grind in order to progress the story." Wiafe points out that "there obviously is the option here to grind," but says that "the world is so rich and thought-out," that Rockstar hopes players can "just enjoy existing in it to the point where the experience just feels seamless from start to finish." The story, he says, "is happening to Jason and Lucia; however, players should feel they still have all the agency."
It's that final sentence that's why I chose this as today's Quote of the Day, because I think it's where the disconnect lies. A certain subsection of players don't feel as though they've got that agency, because GTA 6 - far more than other games in the series - wants you to feel the investment in and stakes of its world. To some extent, the disconnect comes from holding on too much to what GTA has been in the past; i.e. a criminal sandbox where chaotic rampages are part of the soul of the game. GTA 6 isn't that game, and I'm not sure Rockstar is that studio anymore. But when some players just want to drive a sports car through a crowded beach, any mission - however optional - that asks them to paint a house or collect flowers for their girlfriend is going to be considered antithetical to what the series is supposed to be about.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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