You'll need to find Auntie's Place in GTA 6 once you've get the laptop password to unlock Boogie’s laptop in the Chapter 3 safehouse. The messages that gets you says there’s a surprise at Auntie’s Place, but there’s no hints as to where that is, and it’s not marked on the map as it’s not a place you can actually interact with.
Auntie’s Place location in GTA 6
To find Auntie’s Place in GTA 6, first head to Twa Ponya Tattoo parlour in the north of Vice City. Then, look across the street and you’ll see a small restaurant with a red sign. This is Auntie’s Place. It’s also around the back of Aline’s Thrift Store, if that helps.
The car isn’t at the restaurant itself. Instead, behind and to the right of it there’s a locked garage. It may have a red car parked outside. You’ll automatically have the code you need to enter if you’ve unlocked Boogie’s laptop and read his messages. If not, you’ll need to head back to the apartment and take a look around for the clues hidden there. If you get stuck, we’ve also explained where you can find them and what words they hint towards.
Inside the garage you’ll find Vanessa's Growler, a pink Pfister (Porsche) sports car. The car will automatically be added to your owned vehicles. You’ll also unlock this garage as a place to store one vehicle. It’s called the Del Rio Boulevard Garage.
Jay Castello is a freelance writer with more than five years experience specialising in online culture and video game communities. Their work - which covers everything from fanfiction to Twitch streaming - has appeared at sites including The Verge, Polygon, and Fanbyte. They also co-host Turnabout Breakdown, a podcast dedicated to dissecting the entire Ace Attorney series.
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