The choice to sell pure or cut coke in GTA 6 comes around early in Chapter 3 as part of the "Dealer's Choice" mission, in which Boobie asks Jason to go get drugs from Tyrone and sell them on. Boobie seems happy for Jason to sell a less-than perfect product if it means higher profitability, but Dre'Quan has been warning you about overstepping constantly, suggesting that this might be less than wise. Below I'll explain all the outcomes of choosing the cut drugs or the pure stuff in Grand Theft Auto 6, as well as what the best choice actually is.
Should you choose the pure or cut stuff in GTA 6?
What appears to be a double choice in GTA 6 to sell the pure or cut drugs can actually split three ways, as selling the cut drugs leads to a second choice: when you get found out, are you still going to demand the same price for worse coke?
Here's all three outcomes in GTA 6, though keep in mind that any financial gain is earned later after the mission when Boobie sends your cut of the money to you.
Pure. If Jason chooses the pure drugs, the deal goes off smoothly. The only violence that occurs is somebody who threatens you for the bag closer to the car. Knock them out with a melee strike for minimum consequences and not to draw the attention of cops. You gain the "professional" bonus for your criminal reputation.
Cut, lower the price. When Jason is found out, you can choose to ask for less money. This results in a lower payout, but no violence. Again, you gain the "professional" bonus for your criminal reputation.
Cut, insist on the price. When Jason is found out, you can demand that they pay the same price regardless. This leads to a shootout with all the NPCs you walked past to reach this point (and more), before finally escaping the cops. Make sure you grab the bag of money from the back of the car before running.
We've yet to play out all the outcomes, but it seems as though the highest payment comes from selling the pure stuff, which is $1,500 - not a lot anyway. Nonetheless, we'll update this guide if we find out more.
The reality is that this is not a hugely significant choice beyond the possibility of a shootout. The money that Boobie sends you later doesn't seem to be significantly impacted and there's no long-term story impacts, though you can marginally increase your profits by looting any enemies you encounter on the third option.
Still, I would choose the first option and sell pure for the best outcome, as it's the cleanest. That being said, the differences in reward are so minor that if you're out to make money fast in GTA 6, this quest doesn't make a huge difference either way.
For a more significant choice, check out what happens at the end of the GTA 6 Bigfoot and Skunk Ape questline, and what you should do about it!
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Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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