In the mission 'Hey Arnold!' you face the story's first major moral dilemma: do you kill or spare Arnold in GTA 6? After Brian's shady business associate, Arnold, goes dark during GTA 6 Chapter 1, Jason, Brian, and Cal hunt him down to the radar station near the Aerostat. It turns out Arnold isn't very happy with Brian's drug-dealing tactics and, after some heated words, Arnold and his goons jump into a pickup truck and speed off.
But no one disrespects Brian like that, not on Jason's watch, and a high speed car chase immediately ensues. When the chase ends, you must choose whether to let Arnold live or execute him, with your choice impacting your GTA 6 criminal profile.
What happens if you spare Arnold in GTA 6?
If you continue chasing Arnold to the Key Lento Marina, he abandons his vehicle and Brian tells Jason to "shut him up." Though, he doesn't specify how. He simply says: "Do whatever you have to do." You then need to chase after Arnold on foot (hopefully you've been working on your fitness) until you get close enough to tackle him or he reaches the end of the pier and has nowhere else to run. He then begins to beg Jason for his life.
To spare Arnold, hold down L2/LT to interact with him and press X/A to select the option to 'Spare' him. Instead of killing Arnold, Jason will threaten him and let him go. In return, you receive a contribution toward the Restrained criminal profile and Arnold scuttles off, with Brian none the wiser.
What happens if you kill Arnold in GTA 6?
There are two ways you can kill Arnold in this GTA 6 mission. The first is to complete the car chase to the Marina and then follow Arnold on foot until he reaches the end of the pier or you're able tackle him to the ground. However, when he starts begging for his life, you can instead execute him with your weapon. If you do this, you receive a warning that "Indiscriminate violence will contribute toward a violent criminal profile."
If you'd rather not deal with Arnold's begging – or a pesky foot chase – you can kill Arnold by shooting at his vehicle and/or him during the car chase. Killing Arnold in this way is quicker, but contributes toward a Ruthless criminal profile.
Whichever choice you make, the following cutscene will be the same.
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Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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