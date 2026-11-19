In the first chapter of GTA 6, you're tasked with repairing Jason's house before Lucia gets out of prison. It's an optional mission, but completing it will positively impact your GTA 6 relationship status later on. There are five house projects to complete to turn this ramshackle property into a cozy (and leak-free) love nest: fix the steps, fix the leaky roof, fix the wall, paint the wall, and fix the railing.
Fixing the railing is arguably one of the more difficult projects, not because it's difficult, but because finding the railing that requires repair isn't immediately straightforward.
How to find and repair the railing at Jason's house
You can find the railing you need to fix out the back of Jason's house in Key Lento. Go to the house, then exit through the glass sliding doors near the TV onto the wooden decking. If you look straight ahead, you'll see the wooden railing that needs fixed in front of you, near the deck chairs--but you can't repair it from this side. Turn left and then take the stairs on your right down to the lower decking where the gym equipment sits.
Walk over to the railing to the left of the ladder (facing toward the house) and you'll see a paintbrush icon, indicating you can interact with the wooden fencing. Press and hold the interact button (Triangle or Y) to do so and then press RT/R2 each time you're promoted to nail the new panels into place. That's one house project ticked off the list.
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Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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