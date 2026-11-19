Whether it's because of reckless driving or because the police unhelpfully draped a spike strip across a stretch of the interstate, it's pretty easy to damage your vehicle. While some of this will be cosmetic, eventually you'll need to learn how to repair your car in GTA 6.
Damage has multiple tiers of impact on your play. For example, if your tires get shot out or your axles get bent out of shape in a collision, it'll start to greatly affect your driving lines. However, if the engine sustains enough damage in GTA 6 your car will first start to slow, then start to careen wildly around the road, and eventually it'll set on fire. Which isn't what you need when you're trying to escape a crime.
If your vehicle's engine sustains enough damage from impacts or hazards, you'll need to get it repaired. You can press Down on the D-pad whilst you're behind the wheel of any vehicle to see the status of your engine; you're looking for the engine icon which is encased in a colored circle above the minimap.
Green icon and circle: Your engine is in good condition
Orange icon and circle: Your engine has sustained moderate damage
Red icon and circle: Your engine has sustained critical damage
Red icon and cross: You engine has been destroyed
Once your engine reaches moderate or critical levels of damage, it'll be time to start thinking about repairing your car in GTA 6. To do this, you'll need to head to one of the Pay 'n' Spray locations in GTA 6 or one of the Mod Shop locations in GTA 6. Once you pull your car into the lot, it'll be the first option presented to you.
These stores will repair your vehicle for a fee, and can be located by opening the GTA 6 Index and scrolling to the Vehicles tab. Once you're in there, look for the respective tabs and click in to find the discovered Pay 'n' Spray and Mod Shops stores you've discovered listed in order of shortest drive.
It's worth noting here that you can do more than refuel your car in GTA 6 at gas stations located all across the map. You can get minor repairs for your car at gas stations, but critical damage to the vehicle won't be fixed, and any repair work you do get given will be far more expensive than a trip to a specialist.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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