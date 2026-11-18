I didn't need anybody to tell me that "Slay the Spire 2 players are obsessed" – of course I know him, he's me – but new data from market analysis head Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics certainly puts the depth of the community's devotion into perspective.
In a report, Elliott estimates that developer Mega Crit has sold 7.9 million copies of Slay the Spire 2 through Steam, where it's still in early access. Owner estimations on SteamDB support this figure, ranging from 6.8 million to 7.8 million. But that's not the impressive number. We already knew that Slay the Spire 2 is a massive success and handily the biggest game of its kind.
Here's a truly enviable figure: "The average play time is nearly 84 hours, sure. But zooming out, 1.9M folks have played for over 100 hours," Elliott finds. "That means 24% of the 7.8M player base have put over 100 hours in. About 100K folks have bought Slay the Spire 2 on Steam but haven’t booted up yet, hence the difference between copies and players."
Look under some rocks around Steam stats, PlayStation trophies, or Xbox achievements and you may be horrified to learn that a lot of people don't finish or play very much of the games they buy. A game's average completion time is reliably an entire zip code away from its median playtime. So it's in stats like this that we truly see how Slay the Spire 2 is not only popular, but sticky. Behold, the quantified power of one more run.
"Slay the Spire II has never had fewer than 2.5M active players in a month since launching back in March, and this month is already up on October, thanks to a chunky update that adds a new character," Elliott notes. Additionally, "about 65K absolute nutters (nearly 1% of the player base) have played Slay the Spire II for over 500 hours (!!!)." That is, indeed, an alarmingly large population of absolute nutters. Most games would kill for 1%.
Don't tell my stack of unplayed games, but I'm approaching 300 hours of sequel spire slaying myself, now focusing on Ascension 10 with the new Fool character and having a blast. The update which added The Fool, as well as two entire game modes because Mega Crit is down worse than the Terraria dev team, has evidently seen Slay the Spire 2 jump from around 500,000 daily players back up to a whopping 1.1 million. (Note the key difference between daily active players, or unique players seen in a day, and concurrent players, or players online right now.)
"This is Slay the Spire 2’s highest daily player count in about six months, bringing back 14% of its entire 7.8M-strong player base," Elliott says. "For an opt-in beta branch of an early-access game, that’s some devotion."
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That's the kicker, isn't it? This is still a deeply unfinished game which is currently limited to one platform. A 1.0, multiplatform release of Slay the Spire 2 will threaten global productivity in a way not seen since, well, the GTA 6 launch, or before that, Balatro.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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