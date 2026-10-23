Baldur's Gate 3 has sold over 23m copies and made around $1.2b so far, analyst claims - but only 1% of players have crossed the 500 hour mark in playtime

To call Baldur's Gate 3 a success would be a gigantic understatement. Larian's fantasy-RPG took the industry by storm upon release in 2023, and new figures from an analyst give us some insight into how many copies have been sold and just how much money the adventure's generated. Spoilers: both are big numbers.
On Twitter, Rhys Elliott, the head of market analytics at Alinea Analytics, provided figures the firm has on the iconic game.
According to Alinea's stats, Baldur's Gate 3's lifetime sales now amount to 23.2 million copies across all platforms, and it's generated around $1.2 billion in revenue.
Baldur's Gate 3 is doing whatever the opposite of rookie numbers is. It places Larian's threequel in the realm of FromSoftware's behemoth Elden Ring, though with seven million still to go before it threatens to outdo that particular piece of swords and spells.
Just over 80% of these sales were through Steam on PC, while PS5 accounts for 12.7% and Xbox Series X is 6.8%. Elliott mentions that the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases came after the game went 1.0 on PC, contributing to this discrepancy.
According to what Alinea can see, Baldur's Gate 3's monthly active player-count hasn't dropped below two million since launch. That's real staying power. But the true diehards? The 1% who have over 500 hours clocked in this iteration of Faerûn.
I expect that percentage to increase dramatically over the remainder of the decade. Or at least until the new Divinity arrives.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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