The industry's in a troubling position right now. Layoffs are widespread, triple-A budgets have ballooned, and it seems harder than ever to know what'll make a game stick. In the mind of one of the central devs on the Path of Exile series, Baldur's Gate 3 is a strong example of the kind of business model studios should aspire toward.
Chris Wilson, former lead designer on Path of Exile and co-founder of Grinding Gear Games, discussed the merits of Larian's approach with Destin on YouTube. "A like Baldur's Gate 3 is a great example of a very true game," he says.
"They made it, they had a good extended early access period for getting feedback without spoiling the game, and they released it in a sincere way," he explains. "Then, when given the opportunity to do more stuff for it, they said, actually, we want to make something else. That's cool, they'll make another thing, and that'll do well."
To his perception, "there's no manipulation there." Larian "got rewarded" appropriately and "everyone had a good time" in that transaction. "Sure, it's because it's an exceptionally good game," he adds. "But I think that a shift back to making games [like that] - it's less complicated, you can make more story-driven games. It doesn't have to be that everything is a live-service."
That's the million-dollar principle, really. Many games at the triple-A level simply don't need these features or mechanics, and Baldur's Gate 3 proves you can still have a close-to-one-to-one transaction between you and the player and be hugely successful.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy are further examples. Wilson admits he probably wouldn't have made Path of Exile if they couldn't do it with live-service aspects, but that's because they were integral to the vision.
"It's designed around a big economy with lots of players, which is why it's free-to-play," he says. "It was very much designed to be live-service from the start."
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The current problem is games are being released with online elements "because the spreadsheet says it'll make more money," and the game is "contorted out of its single-player true experience" to facilitate these elements.
It must be said, it is refreshing still to play something and not have any online components to worry about or consider. Some games should just be their own experiences, and we need more of them - even if my to-play pile continues growing.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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