The Witcher 3 and Assassin's Creed raised the bar for modern RPGs during the development of Fable, says Playground Games co-founder Ralph Fulton, so the team had to rise to the challenge.
Over six years after its 2020 announcement, we're almost there, with Fable set to release in February 2027. But what took so long? Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Fulton starts, "it's a new team, it's a new genre, a new franchise, [and] new technology."
And that's not all; he also points to Fable's humor, quest structure, combat, and simulations as things that need to be mastered. "You'd be nuts to take on all of that in the first project, and yet here we are," he says.
Another challenge is that "technology has advanced" over the course of development and new games are constantly raising the bar.
"The Witcher 3 redefined what an open-world action RPG looks like and became the gold standard," Filton says, "and after that bar was raised, the Assassin's Creed franchise changed into this more modern iteration with Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, and became like a quasi-RPG."
Those hits are something the team took notice of, with Fulton explaining they "continue to reset player expectations." He adds, "I think looking only to the original Fable trilogy for inspiration would leave us lacking in terms of what the modern audience, the modern marketplace, expects."
Fable has been pretty dormant for some time. Not counting the ill-received Xbox Live Arcade and Kinect spinoffs, the series hasn't had an actual release since 2010's Fable 3 (and even that isn't as loved as the original two titles).
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Playground Games' reboot has similarly been in the works for some time, with rumors that the developer was leading it emerging in 2018 before it was eventually revealed two years later. Come next year, we'll finally see if it'll be worth the wait.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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