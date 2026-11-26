Square Enix says the hype for its 2027 lineup, including Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and Kingdom Hearts 4, has led to a sales boost for its older games, with fans coming out in force.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and Kingdom Hearts 4 have been two of the most anticipated titles in Square Enix's history – probably in part due to their long announcement to release windows. And while the Final Fantasy team will have put out an entire trilogy in the time it's taken the Kingdom Hearts team to make a single game, hype for Square Enix's two big 2027 titles could arguably make it the biggest year yet for the publisher. In fact, it sounds like they've already had an effect.
In its latest financial results for the first half of the financial year, Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu notes that sales are almost double the amount they were at the same point in 2023 before the company began its "medium-term business plan." Kiryu notes, "Combining price promotions and marketing initiatives, with the help of data, in step with the release of information about major titles such as Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and Kingdom Hearts 4 has led to higher catalog title sales."
Granted, this is probably as good as you'll get for proof that Square Enix's new multiplatform strategy is working out. This year marked the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth on Nintendo and Xbox consoles, which – combined with the info about Revelation being revealed this summer – did pretty well. On top of that, Kingdom Hearts got a new release bringing all of the games in the franchise into one package, announced alongside the news that Kingdom Hearts 4 still exists, which marked the first time the entire franchise was playable on Nintendo consoles outside the terrible cloud versions.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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