Though it may be the biggest example, GTA 6 isn't the only game developers and publishers have had to avoid in recent times. Just last year, the arrival of Hollow Knight: Silksong had other indie teams scrambling to rearrange their calendars. Well, after avoiding the sequel's release date, one company is saying no more, and refuses to shift even at the risk of competing with DLC.
Team Cherry, the outfit behind Hollow Knight and Silksong, has announced Cherry Time, an upcoming livestream that'll contain details on Sea of Sorrow. This has fans incredibly excited, and fellow devs wary of when Sea of Sorrows may come out.
Aeternum Game Studios has had enough, though. "A little over a year ago, just as we were about to launch our game, you announced Silksong," the studio writes in an open letter to Team Cherry.
"We stepped aside, pushed the whole project back a year and honestly, it was one of the best decisions we ever made," the team continues. "We got to enjoy Silksong as fans and polish Aeterna Lucis into the game we always dreamed it would be."
But now, the same predicament has arisen. What if Sea of Sorrows is about to come out? Aeterna Lucis arrives December 3. Tired of running, the devs have decided to stand firm and simply offer players a second metroidvania.
"This time we're staying put," Aeternum states. "Not to go against you, but because a lot of people have been waiting for the Queen of Light for a long time, and we don't want to make them wait any longer."
That's true. Lucis is the third installment in the Aeterna series, after 2021's Aeterna Noctis and 2023's Summum Aeterna. There's a small but dedicated community who've been anticipating this latest chapter for a while.
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It's an unfortunate coincidence that this has happened twice, but it serves as a reminder there is no ideal time to release anything. Sometimes you just have to go for it, regardless of any other games in the periphery. Metroidvania aficionadas, of which I am one, now have two solid releases to look forward to in the immediate future.
That said, the bad luck is staggering. "Is it just us, or does the universe have it in for us?" asks Aeternum. "And since you're about to wreck our lives all over again, the least we can do is make a bundle together." Hey, don't ask, don't get!
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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