Former Valve writer Chet Faliszek – the one behind the likes of Half-Life 2, Portal and its sequel, Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead, and even Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – thinks GTA 6 is great… because you choose how to play. A fact that's lost on players complaining about optional missions.
Faliszek covers this in his YouTube video on the "moral yellow paint," so to speak, of GTA 6.
According to the Valve veteran, there's no real reason for folks to complain about menial tasks like painting the house as Jason or buying flowers, even if "the game says you're getting some kind of points or… gives you this list."
"Now, would I do that in normal life? Does that make me a horrible person? Maybe. Does that make me a psycho in the game? Who cares?" As he says, "This is Grand Theft Auto."
So, go on and ditch the chores to commit mass murder (if you please, of course). The writer notes that, again, it's all part of the game's sandbox elements – and, on that point, part of what makes Grand Theft Auto 6 such a stand-out release.
In a separate short, Faliszek dubs GTA 6 "a masterpiece," saying, "it may be the greatest game ever made."
He references other devs' criticism of Rockstar's new title – such as Warren Spector's, which argues he'd "rather have hundreds of games and full employment" – and dismisses it, reiterating that "it's an amazing game" and "incredible." I'm sure the freedom (to collect bodies, apparently) is a big reason why.
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So, share in Faliszek's sentiment here and don't box yourself in with any preconceived "yellow paint" in GTA 6 when you don't have to. Clean the house, shower, buy gifts… or wreak havoc in Vice City and kill everyone in sight. The choice is yours.
Check out our GTA 6 review to see how we feel about one of the biggest new games this year, or read through our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's record-smashing release.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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