The final GTA 6 mission of Chapter 2 sees things go a bit wrong once again, but not quite as catastrophically as the end of Chapter 1. It comes just as Jason and Lucia are on the up having just helped Vicki rob her own boss at Delights, but if you want more specifics on when you can expect to move from Chapter 2 to 3, I've explained below all the important details of the final mission of Chapter 2 and how it affects gameplay with minimal spoilers.
The final mission of Chapter 2 in GTA 6 is 'Checking Out', which pops up shortly after completing the 'Afternoon Delight' mission where you rob Vicki's boss at the Delights strip club.
Jason and Lucia will eventually agree they need to pack up and make for Vice City soon, which causes a mission marker to appear on their Starlet Motel room that says, 'Move to Vice City'. Follow this marker and Checking Out will begin as soon as you walk into the motel room, eventually leading straight into the first mission of Chapter 3, 'Welcome to Vice City'.
Unlike the GTA 6 Tourist Trap mission and the following ones that wrap up Chapter 1, I and the rest of the GamesRadar+ team have found that completing Checking Out and therefore Chapter 2 does not lock you out of any activities or collectibles – as far as we can tell, nothing is permanently lost from this point and you can come back to it all later.
The only things to bear in mind are that Jason and Lucia's cars are impounded in Port Gellhorn from the start of Chapter 3 and that the town's heat is incredibly high, making it very dangerous to go back there for a time, though it will eventually clear. You can risk making the trip yourself, but if you have the premium version of the Scooter Bros app, you can get them to retrieve one of your impounded cars. It uses all three of your free daily drop-offs but is well worth it.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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