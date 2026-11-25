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Blade Runner 2099 is 50 years after the most recent live-action Blade Runner movie, but the mystery at its center goes all the way back to the very beginnings of Replicant-kind – something showrunner Silka Luisa felt had been "intentionally left there because it hadn't been answered."
Warning: full spoilers for Blade Runner 2099 follow.
In Blade Runner 2099, it's revealed that Eldon Tyrell perfected Replicants on his first go-round. On November 1, 2000 Tyrell created an Adam and Eve Replicant pairing – Julius (Tom Burke) and Helena (Sheila Atim) – with no artificial lifespan, rendering them immortal. They're also far stronger than later model Replicants. Julius and Helena were the only Nexus-1s in existence, until the events of the Blade Runner 2099 finale, anyway, which saw Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) and Clotilde (Amy Lennox) receive a Nexus-1 upgrade.
If you'll recall, Roy Batty and his cohorts in Blade Runner, which is set in 2019, are all Nexus-4s, and by the events of Blade Runner 2099 most of the Replicants are Nexus-9s. So what was the deal with the first three Nexus models? Blade Runner 2099 finally answers that question.
"I had just always been really curious, and it seemed like this mystery that had been intentionally left there because it hadn't been answered," Luisa tells GamesRadar+ during a recent press event in London. "And then when I started thinking about the kind of man that Tyrell was, he just doesn't seem like somebody who would have made something small. I mean, he was a dreamer, and his vision was so expansive that he would have wanted to create what truly came next. So the logic came from his character."
The MacGuffin that Cora, Olwen, Julius and more are chasing in Blade Runner 2099 isn't a 'what' but a 'how' – the key to unlocking the restrictions placed on Replicants to ensure they never supersede humanity (limitations that didn't really hold them back anyway, as Replicants are in charge in Blade Runner 2099). As for Julius, the show's Replicant antagonist, while there are unquestionably parallels with Roy Batty, Luisa was keen for actor Tom Burke not to hew too closely to Rutger Hauer's iconic performance.
"I definitely made sure not to give him the Roy Batty reference because I wanted to make it his own," Luisa says. "We talked a lot about what Julius's history had been, just to fill in the backstory and to make him feel like a real person. And Tom is so thoughtful as a performer. He asked really sharp questions and brought such gravitas. He just has such presence. It really does feel like you understand why all these other replicants would just follow him to the end of time."
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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