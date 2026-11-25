I can understand why you're on the hunt for Black Friday PS5 deals, because it's been a pretty rubbish year for buying a PS5, its games, and accessories. There have been price hikes, lacklustre exclusive games that haven't lived up to the hype, and in today's economy, no officially licensed PS5 accessories come cheap. But I'm here to help you beat the doom and gloom by telling you where you can save this week. I'm going to be searching up and down the Black Friday discount aisles this week, aiming to find all the best PS5 deals I can for you and your setup.
Black Friday's already off to a great start, with full sweeps of our best PS5 controller and best PS5 headset picks getting price cuts before the big day officially arrives. The same goes for games, and I even saw a UK discount for GTA 6 in the last couple of days at Amazon, which really says it all. This is set to continue through Thanksgiving weekend, and then the dregs of the sale will stick around on Monday thanks to Cyber Monday sales.
You can join me here throughout the sale. I've highlighted the most important deals below, which I think you'll want to know about first, as well as some quick links to get you shopping in the right places. Right below that, I'll be updating this page live with the latest and greatest offers I find, so follow along as I sift through Black Friday PS5 deals to help you get the hardware and games of your dreams a bit cheaper in the lead-up to Christmas.
This is my fifth Black Friday on the GamesRadar+ team, where I've been trying to find the gaming deals actually worth your money during the year's biggest sale. I've been lucky enough to test controllers, headsets, and all sorts of technology for a living during all that time, so I'm all about building that dream setup with the best gear and helping you to do just that. I've also been covering the RAMpocalypse closely this year, so I'm determined to beat all the expensive doom and gloom of shopping for technology right now. If that sounds up your street, come along for the ride.
After seeing price hikes this year, it's not a nice time to be shopping for a PS5 console. For that reason, I'd say going with a refurbished model is actually the best option. It may not be ideal, but PlayStation's own refurbished models are properly certified before they're resold, so you probably won't even notice that it's not brand new. Moreover, you're much closer to the launch price for the console if you go for a pre-owned model - even if it should be a lot cheaper than it was at launch at this point in its life.
The DualSense Edge hardly ever gets discounted, and I think the only reason it is at the moment is because of GTA 6's monumental launch. I'd recommend this Black Friday PS5 deal because we seldom see it for cheaper. The opportunity comes so infrequently it's just got to be one you consider - even if there are other third-party PS5 controllers I'd recommend to those who want more functionality.
The Fractal Scape isn't a headset you'll see recommended super often compared to SteelSeries, Razer, and these brands that are synonymous with PS5 and Xbox audio. This is the headset I use on a daily basis, and it's stupidly good for the money. Comfortable, well-designed, excellent audio quality, a classy charging stand, and multi-platform compatibility. Can strongly recommend this Black Friday PS5 deal.
Saros, the spiritual successor to Housemarque's Returnal, arrived on the shelves earlier this year, and didn't quite have the same impact as some of the other big-name PS5 franchises Sony has in its roster. For that reason, you may have been waiting for a discount, or for a gap in your gaming schedule before getting it. When a brand-new Sony AAA, PS5 exclusive is $40 within a year of its release, it's hard not to argue it's a good deal.
Similarly to Saros, Wolverine is even newer and is also seeing a discount at the moment as a part of Black Friday PS5 deals. Again, this wasn't the best-received game of 2026 (maybe due in part to Sony's ending of physical media support), but it's one of the PS5's biggest titles and hotly anticipated games, so it's hard not to argue that this is a deal you should know about. How often do we see first-party PS5 exclusives discounted two months after launch?
In case you're wondering when Black Friday PS5 deals will end...
It's a frequently asked question so let's get it out of the way now.
Black Friday this year lands this Friday (27th of November), but the sales event is already running at whatever retailer you want to shop at. If previous years are anything to go by, deals will continue into the weekend, and into next week, but at some undetermined point, all the shops will change their messaging to Cyber Monday. Those deals will then last into Tuesday.
Personally, I'd beat the chance of deals disappearing or stock running out and shop sooner. At this point, you're almost certainly not going to see things get cheaper as the sale continues.
Buying a PS5 in the UK seems quite tough right now
Just before we get properly started, I want to give you the context that buying a PS5, refurbished or not, is a bit tough right now. All of the options at PlayStation Direct are telling me they're unavailable for purchase at the moment; John Lewis is out of stock, and so is Amazon.
Where would I turn?
Well, it's not the best deal in the world, but Very is offering a PS5 Digital Edition, DualSense Edge, and GTA 6 for £699. Even that says it won't be available until December 21, so I think generally stock levels in the UK must have taken a beating from GTA 6's launch.
I'll of course be here to update you live with UK stock news, so stick around.
Good morning deal hunters, and welcome to the circus! I'm Duncan, I'll be guiding you through all the best Black Friday PS5 deals as and when I find them if you stick around. For the next few hours, the US folks are probably still going to be asleep, so why don't we focus on some UK bargains for now.