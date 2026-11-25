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The Rings of Power season 4 has been officially confirmed by Prime Video. Following reports from earlier in 2026 that development had already started on the upcoming episodes ahead of season 3's release, Amazon Studios announced that pre-production has begun. The third season's finale sets up plenty more to come in the Lord of the Rings prequel as well.
For all you need to know about what to expect with The Rings of Power season 4, you're in the right place. We're big fans of the fantasy epic here at GamesRadar+ and have everything from exclusive insight to all the potential story details we think the show might cover next.
Now Sauron has forged the One Ring, darkness is set to spread further in Middle-earth too. So we'll be your guiding light from the coming season, covering everything from release date speculation to what cast members are returning. If that wasn't enough to tide you over until we see more, check out our guide to watching The Lord of the Rings in order too for the ultimate rewatch.
The Rings of Power season 4 release date speculation
The Rings of Power season 4 has been confirmed by Prime Video. Ahead of the release of the show's finale on November 24, Amazon Studios confirmed that pre-production was underway at Shepperton Studios, where the series is filmed.
It's clear that Amazon Studios has been working to give themselves as much of a head start as possible to allow for smaller gaps between seasons.
When it was announced that development was kicking off, The Hollywood Reporter suggested filming could begin in early 2027. Based on season 3, we can get an idea about what this might mean for a potential release date.
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Season 3 started filming in May 2025 before it was released in November 2026. Based on a similar schedule, if filming starts in early 2027, we could see The Rings of Power season 4 in mid-to-late 2028.
We'll keep you in the loop with any updates on the next season when we get them.
The Rings of Power season 4 story speculation
The Rings of Power season 3 saw Sauron reach the height of his powers after forging the One Ring. In episode 7, he was finally able to create the weapon that would allow him to control all of the other rings. In the season finale, he prepped for his final battle with the help of Pallando and the peoples of Rhûn.
However, before he could reach the battlefield, Gandalf was able to bring Pallando back to the light, even if he was killed in the process. The light of his return casts off Sauron's power over the people of Rhûn, who abandon the fight. Faced with just his army of Orcs against the men of Númenor and the Elves, it's not looking so promising for Sauron.
He decides to give himself up, walking over to Ar-Pharazôn and kneeling before him, allowing him to be taken prisoner by Númenor. However, we wouldn't be so sure this is the Dark Lord giving in. This is Sauron, after all, and he will definitely have a nefarious plan.
No plot details have been revealed yet, but it seems like this is where the show will pick up again. We're also likely going to get more time jumps going forward. Speaking to GamesRadar+, co-showrunner Patrick McKay said this is their current plan.
He explained: "I think from the very beginning, we aspired the show to compress the time that's in the books, but also to have significant jumps forward in time for characters to age, for kingdoms to rise or fall, and I think you know there will probably be some jumps in the future."
What happens next in Tolkien's works? *Potential spoilers*
Based on where we are currently in the Lord of the Rings timeline, there are several potential avenues that The Rings of Power season 4 may cover. The big moment in Middle-earth's history that looks likely to be explored is the fall of Númenor.
This has been building for a while, but in Tolkien's work we know that Ar-Pharazôn captures Sauron and brings him to Númenor. This is what's implied at the end of The Rings of Power season 3.
Here, Sauron is able to manipulate the king, influencing him to make war against the Valar. This sets off a chain of cataclysmic events that ends with Númenor buried under a huge wave.
Not everyone dies, though, as Elendil and his sons Isildur and Anárion, alongside some of the other Faithful, escape the fall by traveling to Middle-earth. Here, they found Arnor and Gondor, two key locales in Lord of the Rings history.
Sauron also loses his ability to take fair form after Númenor falls, with his spirit remaining in the One Ring. It's not yet clear whether the show will follow this or make some big changes in the coming season.
The Rings of Power season 4 cast
The Rings of Power season 4 cast has not yet been confirmed but we can expect most of the lead roles to be back, aside from the casualties in the season finale (RIP Pallando).
Our predicted cast list is as follows:
Charlie Vickers as Sauron
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
Robert Aramayo as Elrond
Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad
Daniel Weyman as Gandalf
Sophia Nomvete as Disa
Owain Arthur as Durin IV
Kevin Eldon as Narvi
Lloyd Owen as Elendil
Maxim Baldry as Isildur
Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel
Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo
Leon Wadham as Kemen
Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn
Eddie Marsan as Thrain
Andrew Richardson as Anarion
Is there a The Rings of Power season 4 trailer?
There is no Rings of Power season 4 trailer yet. We expect we'll be waiting quite a while before we see one too, given that cameras have yet to roll.
With season 3, the trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, just over three months before the show launched. We expect season 4 will follow a similar timeframe.
Is The Rings of Power season 4 the final season?
When Amazon Studios secured the rights from the Tolkien estate, they made the commitment to five seasons of the prequel show. The showrunners, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, have been very open that this remains their long-term plan as well.
Speaking to French publication Le Journal du Geek in late 2026, McKay reiterated this too. "We have a plan, we know it ends with five seasons. That's still the plan," he told them.
Of course, plans can change, and the show may end at season 4, but we would be pretty surprised if it did. This means that we should be in for two more epic seasons to conclude this story.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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