I'm not going to ask you how many hours of GTA 6 you've played so far, instead, I'm going to ask you how many hours you think you'll play over the next month, year, or generation? The arrival of GTA 6 is a cultural moment, and for us gamers, I think it's worth investing a little extra in that to help make it special.
The only issue? Gaming setups in 2026 are expensive. Buying a new controller, headset, TV, or place to sit is no joke, and most of us will probably have struggled to afford a console and the game on their own. Thankfully, GTA 6's launch is coinciding with early Black Friday gaming deals, meaning that I've been able to find a bunch of our favorite gaming hardware for discounted prices.
Obviously, GTA 6 is only available to PS5 and Xbox players at the moment, so you won't find any specific-to-PC recommendations on this list. Nevertheless, that doesn't exactly narrow things down because there are loads of our top-reviewed products with discounts at the moment. If you're looking for a new controller, headset, set of speakers, chair, or display to make the game look even prettier, you'll find early discounts linked below.
Annoyingly, I'm not seeing an equivalent for this in the US, but UK shoppers can currently get a £70 PSN wallet top up for the price of £60 at ShopTo, basically taking £10 off the price of GTA on the PlayStation store.
The DualSense Edge is what I'd deem the best controller for GTA 6, and it's seeing a very rare discount at the moment in the US and UK, which makes this infamously pricey controller a bit more affordable - perfect timing for getting a bit more functionality out of GTA 6.
This is a hell of a controller deal for Xbox players that will see you gain four back buttons over a regular controller, as well as this stunning ghost RGB that's invisible when the controller is off. You can also make its thumbsticks taller by giving them a quick twist.
A standout controller that's popular for good reason, the G7 Pro crams a lot of features into its sub-$100 price tag, especially against a lot of its competition which ends up costing closer to $200. There are two beautiful new GTA-inspired colorways of this controller, but they're not discounted at Amazon like its original models are.
Here's one to make sure you don't need to put the game down when someone else needs to use the TV, or for when you (eventually) need to leave home for some absurd reason. The Elo Vagabond is a full-sized gamepad split in half so you can slot your mobile into it. It'll help you remote-play a PS5 or an Xbox.
In a similar vein, this is what we'd deem the best gaming headset for GTA 6 players, especially now that it's discounted. Yes, the Nova Pro Omni is also discounted, but most players don't need to spend that much on a headset unless they want absolutely heavenly, audiophile audio quality.
This is the mid-range headset I'd recommend for GTA 6, even if the Nova 5 offers an even more reasonable price tag. This one gets you simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity, multiplatform support, and the usual SteelSeries benefits like excellent audio quality. In the UK, its pricing on its Magenta version is even better.
If you don't want to wear a headset for all 500+ hours you're going to pour into GTA, some speakers will do you good. We recently reviewed the Creative Pebble Plus set, and if you're on a tight budget, it's a really great option.
Playing GTA 6 is going to mean a lot more time sat down. If you play games at a desk instead of on a couch, you might just like a new place to sit. The TC500 Luxe here is one of my favorite chairs to recommend to console players because it puts couch-like comfort front and centre while also offering loads of adjustable parts and ergonomic features to mind your spine during lengthy hours of work.l
This is one of the best budget chairs on the market at the moment, and its various colorways are all available for a discounted price at Amazon. Again, if you're in need of a new place to sit for all those lengthy GTA sessions, this is an option that will save your bank balance. Annoyingly, this discount hasn't made its way to the UK, but the AndaSeat Novis, arguably a better budget chair, is seeing a really good price cut.
Okay, so this one is technically last year's LG OLED model, but having checked the prices, you can get this one in its 65-inch size for cheaper than a C6 at 55 inches. To me, that's the deal to go for. This is the only product in this list we haven't reviewed, but I personally own and use the LG OLED C4 every day, so I can vouch that this is one to go for if your budget allows.
This one appeared on our ultimate GTA 6 kit list, and we awarded it with four stars in our review. With a 4K panel and a 165Hz refresh rate, you're going to be very future-proofed if you also want a next-gen console at your desk at some point in the future. If you also play on PC, this is a solid 4K monitor option for you.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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