The Steam Machine is now "checkout-ready" according to Valve, but with a $1,049 starting price for the 512GB base model (and that $1,349 rate on the 2TB version up for debate in the near-future), there's a problem for those who don't want to break four figures on a new system.
That's where the well-established (but recently far more popular) world of mini PCs comes in. Whether you want more options further down the price range or you're after something with more graphical grunt, these compact PCs prove it's not just Valve producing ready-to-go gaming machines that don't take up floor space.
These devices have been finding themselves in more homes this year, as increased prices of the best gaming PCs and even cheaper components have pushed both those after a productivity and gaming solution towards more budget-friendly alternatives.
I've spent the last few months road-testing mini PCs from Geekom to Asus, spanning the full price range. Right at the bottom, boxes like the $499 Geekom A5 2027 Edition will gear themselves heavily towards indie titles and retro emulation. At the top, you'll find full dedicated GPU options spanning up to the RTX 5070.
It's worth noting that the Windows operating system won't give you that living-room-console ease of the Steam Machine, but instead opens you up to more versatility around launchers and OS compatibility.
Like you, I was curious to see what these tiny little rigs could actually conjure - and you'll find out exactly how each price point fared in my benchmarks just below.
I've spent the last six months running my everyday workflow through mini PCs across a range of brands, testing every compact rig I can get my hands on in whatever games they allow for. Around that, I've also been testing and reviewing gaming laptops on GamesRadar+ for the last six years, using similar components in different configurations every two weeks.
The best deal you'll find on the budget Geekom A5 2027 Edition right now sits with Amazon. A $50 discount on the original $549 takes us to $499 this Black Friday. While prices have been jumping since the start of the year here, that's cheaper than it has been since July. This one's dropped to around $400 earlier in 2026, though.
The Geekom A5 2027 Edition is a productivity machine first and foremost. The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U under the hood is designed to run efficiently, quietly, and with minimal power draw. That means it can hum away in the background without breaking the bank, but it also sweeps away a lot of the power more demanding games require.
I was still curious to see how gaming actually fares at the lower end of the budget. In short, this thing will run your indie Steam library no problem. If you prioritize smaller titles, you'll get on just fine here and likely kick yourself if you opt for anything more expensive. Retro emulation runs nicely as well, if that's your jam.
That's about as far as you'll get, though. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, an older "double-A" release that doesn't tend to make too many gaming laptops sweat, neared smooth framerates only with resolution set to 720p and settings dropped to their lowest. Medium can just about squeak by on a smaller screen at 28fps.
The same story is true of Cyberpunk 2077, the big guns test. Without frame generation you're looking at 27fps at 720p here, though we do jump up nicely to 45fps with a little extra help.
These more demanding games are playable. They run. You can even get over 30fps if you make larger sacrifices - a perfectly decent position at the budget end of the spectrum. They're just not going to feel nearly as good as they might slightly further up the price scale.
The GMKTec K8 Plus has dropped under $700 in the past, but today's $170 discount is a starting point. I'd keep a close eye on this one as Black Friday progresses, rather than diving in straight away now - this one stands to wriggle under that $700 threshold if we're lucky.
The GMKTec K8 Plus upgrades your processor to the Ryzen 7 8845HS, adds an Oculink connection for future eGPU upgrades, and includes extra support for more monitor displays. That's a set of upgrades that will set you up for more demanding games a lot better than the budget-minded Geekom A5.
In practice, that means solid 40+fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at both medium and high settings in 1080p, with Cyberpunk 2077 managing 41fps in medium as well. You've got a lot more breathing room here, as well as power ceiling that allows for that FHD resolution.
Mid-range "double-As" are more-than possible with a few tweaks, and more demanding titles are within reach here as well.
Ultimately, this is your all-rounder. It's powerful enough to represent solid value for money across chunkier games while still giving you room to grow with that eGPU connection and easily upgradeable innards.
I have one major caveat from my testing, though. You might need to upgrade the Wi-Fi card when you buy it. Internet was incredibly slow for me during testing, far slower than any other device on my network. There's something funky going on behind the scenes here, but users have reported a fresh card solves the problem.
The Geekom A9 Max is available with that Ryzen Ai 9 HX470 chipset, 2TB SSD and 32GB RAM for $1,499. Again this one has been cheaper this year so far, so it's worth watching over the next week. Still, it's been locked in at $1600 since August.
The Geekom A9 Max is a step up in price compared to our more budget-friendly alternatives, and overtakes the 2TB Steam Machine cost. So what's in it for you?
This is actually a very similar value proposition to the Steam Machine, hitting 30+fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p Medium settings without any frame generation help. Adding frame-gen into the equation, and it's easy to speed well past that 60fps threshold. It's a step up where more demanding games like CD Projekt Red's open world are concerned, though improvements further down the scale are more measured compared to the GMKTec further up.
What's going to separate these two rigs, though, is what else you want to do with your PC. The Geekom A9 Max can match the Steam Machine in overall performance, but it also adds a whole workstation into your purchase.
This is where Windows plays its most important card in this trip into mini PC land. While you won't have that console-like operating system, you'll have everything you need for demanding productivity tasks and workflows on top of that gaming performance. It's the better option for those not just buying a gaming device, but rolling their purchase in with their work machine.
We're down to a brand-new record-low price on the RTX 5070 Asus ROG GR70 mini PC this Black Friday, with the $2,599 configuration shedding $300 from the final price. This one's only ever dipped just below $2,500 in previous sales, though it's still one of the most expensive mini PCs on the market.
The largest, and most expensive, mini PC I've had on my test bench so far, the Asus ROG GR70 isn't a budget alternative to the Steam Machine but an additional investment in more demanding PC games. This is a full system, with a dedicated RTX 5070 graphics card humming away inside, and some of AMD's most powerful processors up top as well.
I tested the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D / RTX 5070 version with a whopping 64GB RAM under the hood. That's a particularly expensive configuration in today's rates, one that comes in at around $2,800.
For that kind of cash, you can easily pick up one of the best gaming laptops or a cheaper full-tower PC - so the ROG GR70 is only for those specifically seeking a miniature form factor.
How did it go? Unsurprisingly, for a rig often twice the price of the Steam Machine, pretty damn smoothly. Triple-figure frame rates are the norm for most Triple-As in high settings at FHD, while we're still well above 60fps in everything at 1440p as well.
That's performance that's going to blow the Steam Machine out the water, but it's still tracking behind other RTX 5070 counterparts. The value of this beast compared to an RTX 5070 gaming laptop or desktop PC doesn't quite stack up - you'll need to know you're in it for the miniature footprint for this premium pick to make sense.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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