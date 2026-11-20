The Persona 4 Revival developers claim they were surprised that they had to "explicitly" say that the upcoming remake was based on the updated Persona 4 Golden rather than the base game. This is because they believed they'd dropped enough hints about the game in the original teaser trailer.
In an interview with Famitsu, that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Persona series producer Kazuhisa Wada discusses how the team made a clear decision to base the upcoming ground-up remake on Persona 4 Golden from the very beginning. "Marie's story is woven through the main narrative," he explains. "So we made up our minds [to remake Persona 4 Golden rather than the original game] from the start. So don't be worried."
However, one of Persona 4's composers, Ryota Kozuka, was surprised that fans were ever confused as to which version of the game was being remade, as he thought there were enough hints in the teaser trailer. "As last year's teaser trailer used a song from Persona 4 Golden," he explains. "We thought the hints we used would get that across without saying it explicitly, but surprisingly there were a lot of people who didn't notice."
The teaser didn't show any Golden exclusive content such as Adachi's social link or the Velvet Room's Marie. However, some fans did spot that one of the Golden exclusive battle themes, Time to Make History, was used in the original trailer. There is also a split second where fans could see what looked like a covered scooter, a vehicle that is only found in the updated version.
Many Persona fans, particularly those in the West, only joined the series starting with Persona 4 Golden. This means they never played the original game, which probably accounts for why many people missed out on this particular hint.