General producer at P-Studio, Kazuhisa Wada, claims that Atlus has been working to reduce the time players have to wait between numbered entries in the long-running Persona series. Persona 6 doesn't currently have a release window, and it has already been more than a decade since Persona 5 first launched.
In an interview as part of Sega Sammy's Samania series, which has been translated by GamesRadar+, Wada talks about how long it takes to create a numbered entry in the Persona series. "Large-scale RPGs like the Persona series take five years or more to develop," he explains. "So there can be a long time between numbered entries."
Persona 6 has already been more than five years in the works as it began development in 2021, following the global release of Persona 5 Royal.
Later in the interview, Wada hints that Atlus has been working in a way that will speed up the releases of numbered entries, though he doesn't make it clear how this will be achieved. "We are currently working on Persona 6," he says. "I can't say much at the moment, but we want our games to demonstrate all of the hard work we've put in. With that in mind, we are creating something better than anything we've made before, and that is hugely satisfying."
"Persona 6 is not the end," he continues. "We have been working to make sure that people won't have to wait as long for the next game as they have previously. In order for Persona to grow as an IP, we consider how to live up to people's expectations in terms of creativity and development every day. Please look forward to more from the Persona series in the future."
It's unclear whether Persona 6 is being developed concurrently with the next entry, or if Atlus is developing tools that can be used across multiple titles, but hopefully we won't be waiting another decade for Persona 7.