Contrary to what Marvel fans may think, Gambit star Channing Tatum says he hasn't toned down his mutant's accent in Avengers: Doomsday, it's just less Cajun French.
"I think I have been quoted in the press as toning down the accent. That is not exactly what I'm doing. I'm just speaking less Cajun French," said Tatum to Associated Press. "It's hard to explain, but basically Cajun French is French that almost French people can't understand. So I'm speaking less of that, but the Cajun accent is still there."
Nevertheless, Tatum reminds fans that Doomsday is a very different movie from Deadpool 3, which might explain his change in cadence. "The movie and the tone in general is not Deadpool tone. Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have their own tone that is specific to the Deadpool movies," explained Tatum. "The Russos, they have comedy and levity in their movies, but they definitely will punch you in the gut emotionally as well. So I think you're going to get a lot more drama. There's going to be a lot of drama in the movie, let me just say that."
Though he couldn't give too much away, Tatum said we can "expect a little more emotional moments" from his mutant. "The movie is going to take you on a ride. We get to see a little bit more of Gambit's fighting style," added the star. We have already seen Gambit flick some cards at Shang-Chi in the Doomsday trailer, but the hero will have to learn to work as a team if he wants to defeat Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as he threatens to destroy multiple Marvel timelines.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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