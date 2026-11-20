Anyone who's watched an episode of The Bear or a YouTube cooking show immediately recognized a central supporting character in GTA 6, Jason's lovable, rambling redneck friend, Cal. He's obviously Matty Matheson, the chef and actor best-known as Neil Fak on the FX TV show The Bear. And yet, he definitely isn't, because Matheson himself has confirmed he isn't in GTA 6 at all.
Matheson clearly caught wind of the comparisons he's been getting since Cal was revealed in trailers and promotional images a couple of years back, and took to Instagram to dispel the suspicions. "I just wanted to say that I'm not in Grand Theft Auto 6," he says as an image of Cal appears on-screen. "I'm not. That's not me, it's not my voice. But uh, yeah, I don't know... So, it's not me. Have a beautiful day."
Cal is quickly becoming one of my favorite characters in GTA 6. He's the lovable oaf that every protagonist needs by their side in a rollicking, dangerous adventure like the one Jason and Lucia get into in GTA 6. I say that as a protective preface before the following sentence: I refuse to believe that isn't Matty Matheson. I mean, it definitely isn't his voice or performance, but Cal, in spirit, will always be a digitized Matty Matheson to me, or at least the exaggerated, high-energy persona he assumes in a lot of his videos. Or maybe he's Danny McBride.
Joking aside, it's actually former Saturday Night Live mainstay Bobby Moynihan that plays Cal in GTA 6, according to Vulture, and you know what, that's damn good fit I hadn't even considered before researching for this story.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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