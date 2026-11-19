Much like its predecessors, GTA 6 plays home to countless Easter eggs – many of which I'm certain fans will uncover in the coming days – including a potential little nod to Rockstar co-founder Sam Houser himself.
Warning – this article contains spoilers for the third chapter of Grand Theft Auto 6.
In case you've not seen it yet (and, just as a precautionary warning, this is a bit of a spoiler if you haven't completed the accompanying mission "Boobie Time" in Chapter 3), it's nothing major, really – but it's a nice Easter egg that comes up sort of unexpectedly.
You can see it play out over on YouTube, when Jason connects with Boobie Ike and we see… well, Sam Houser. Or, as he's dubbed in-game, "Little Sam."
I won't say much more about the mission in its entirety myself, but some folks have caught wind of the reference to the Rockstar lead already, taking to forums like Reddit to point out his presence in the new GTA.
One person points out how "they even call him Little Sam and say he doesn't talk much," while another posts a screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 3 – one that depicts minor character "Sam," long-rumored to be Sam Houser.
I'm excited to see what other Easter eggs pop up as more players explore the depths of Vice City in GTA 6, honestly. We're sure to see some throwbacks, references to other big games (perhaps some Red Dead Redemption 2 nods as well), and more, knowing Rockstar.
The game has only just landed in players' hands, though – but something tells me it won't be too long before we see Easter egg roundups surface online.
I'm personally keeping my own fingers crossed for some more niche indie tidbits here and there, just for fun – and humor, of course, but I think Rockstar nails that outside of its Easter eggs well enough already.
Read our GTA 6 review to learn what we think about one of the biggest new games this year, or browse through our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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