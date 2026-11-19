As GTA 6 brings in rave reviews and – predictably – takes over the internet as millions of players dive into Rockstar's long-awaited blockbuster, industry veteran Peter Moore says "the video game industry could really use a moment like this."
Moore, who previously served as president of Sega of America, corporate vice president of Microsoft's home and entertainment division responsible for Xbox marketing and operations, and CEO of EA, has taken to Twitter in the wake of Rockstar's latest launch. First, he offers an AI-modified image of himself with a GTA 6 tattoo in place of his infamous GTA 4 tattoo, which was revealed at E3 2006 to confirm the game's simultaneous launch on Xbox 360 and PS3.
But "in all seriousness," he adds, GTA 6's launch is an important one, and not just for the fans who've been waiting 13 years to play a new Grand Theft Auto game.
"We've been through a challenging period," he acknowledges. "Studio closures, redundancies, canceled projects and enormous uncertainty have taken their toll on an industry that has given so much to so many, myself included.
"That's why the launch of GTA VI feels so significant," he continues. "It's more than the release of a hugely anticipated game. It's an opportunity to remind the world of the extraordinary power of this industry to create, innovate, entertain and bring people together."
As someone who's spent so much time in the games industry, Moore says, "I've seen this industry reinvent itself time and time again." With that in mind, he hopes GTA 6 is able to deliver "the commercial success we all expect, but perhaps more importantly, I hope it provides a much-needed shot in the arm (no pun intended…) for the entire ecosystem: developers, publishers, studios, retailers, technology partners and the next generation of creative talent." After all, he says, "The games industry has always been at its best when it dares to dream big."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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