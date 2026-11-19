Musical virtuoso and the undisputed GOAT of song parodies 'Weird Al' Yankovic has confirmed his inclusion in GTA 6 as a radio host.
Earlier this week, Weird Al posted saying, "Apologies in advance to any friends or loved ones who may want to have some kind of human interaction with me in the upcoming week. I'll be playing a video game." While that seemed very much in line with the litany of people – famous or otherwise – who are going to dedicate their time to GTA 6 over the next week or so, as people got access to the game , they realized it's weirder than they thought. Vice City FM – home of '80s bangers like Prefab Sprout's Cars and Girls and The The's This Is the Day – is hosted by Mr Yankovic himself.
In a post on BlueSky, Weird Al posts an image saying, "now that my NDA has expired… Hey, everybody, I'm in GTA 6." He adds, "I'm the host of GTA 6's 'non-stop '80s' radio channel Vice City FM," which most people had already gathered, marking his second-ever video game appearance after being the announcer for The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy – a Power Stone clone for the PS2 and Wii.
I’m the host of GTA 6’s “non-stop ‘80s” radio channel Vice City FM. I also wrote some in-game commercials, and I’m the voice of the Burger Shot ads as well! As a long-time fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, I couldn’t be more excited about this. Okay, gotta get back to playing the game!
But as it turns out, his contributions are more than just a radio host. Weird Al confirms "I also wrote some in-game commercials, and I'm the voice of the Burger Shot ads as well!" The game's credits also list him as a contributor of original music for the game – although unfortunately none of his songs are featured on the in-game radio stations. He adds, "As a long-time fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, I couldn't be more excited about this. Okay, gotta get back to playing the game!"
Weird Al is joined by the likes of pop icons Robyn, Gloria Estefan, and PinkPantheress, as well as Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, Yacht Rock king Michael McDonald and Oscar, Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe winning actor Jeremy Irons as DJ Dicky.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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