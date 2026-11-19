Selling stolen goods in GTA 6 is a core part of the day-to-day experience in Leonida. It's your primary way of making money in GTA 6, and will be an essential way of unlocking all of the great cars, clothes, and weapons that you want to own. Of course, you can't just take any hot items down to your local pawn shop to make some quick cash – you'll need to take narcotics, jewellery, and marked bills to specific fences and vendors.
Below I'm going to help you understand how to fence stolen goods in GTA 6, and give you a better sense of what the potential takeaways and pitfalls from key vendors are likely to be.
This process is different from how to sell cars in GTA 6, but we've got a guide on that if you want to truly engage in the process of grand theft auto.
Where do you sell illegal and stolen goods in GTA 6?
If you're setting your sights beyond sticking up convenience stores and innocent civilians on the streets, you'll quickly find that you have scores which need to be laundered through specific fences. The first of these that you'll unlock is Brian's Lockup in South Key Lento, which you can unlock in the mission "Lab Fees".
When you drop off stolen goods, it will take a certain amount of time for the money to be sent to your mailbox. Depending on the fence, it may take several days!
You will unlock different fences as you progress through the GTA 6 missions list, with each offering a speciality service and more lucrative returns on stolen goods. If you don't have great fences available, your best bet is to continue with the story and make more criminal contacts.
Let's understand what kind of stolen goods each class of Robbery in the GTA 6 index will give you:
Illegal Operations:
Jewelry
Marked Bills
Narcotics
Pocket Cash
Smash 'n' Grabs:
Jewelry
Marked Bills
Pocket Cash
Bank Jobs and Payday Loans:
Jewelry
Marked Bills
Pocket Cash
From that Index, you can head to the Robberies section and scroll down to the part where it says "Drop-offs – Goods". These are the fences that you have available to you at that point in the story. If you hover over each one (if you're still in Chapter 1, you'll have locations for Brian and Donnie as options) the game will explain what items you have stashed on your person which can be sold, and what price a fence will offer for your narcotics, jewellery, and marked bills.
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Different fences will offer different prices for these goods (ranging from Very Low > Low > Medium > High > Very High) so it's worth your time coordinating if you can, unless your GTA 6 Wanted Level is out of control of course. At the beginning of the game, you'll need to drive to the specific drop-off spot to sell your entire stash, but other drop-off opportunities become available in the later game.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.