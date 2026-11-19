In the entirety of my time playing the game for review, I was only able to reach a six-star Wanted level in GTA 6 the one time. That's partially because I was hell bent on maintaining a 'Professional' Criminal Profile in GTA 6, and also because it's really difficult to activate. You have to really be on a bit of a mad one to get this level of heat coming down on you.
If you aren't aware, GTA 6 brought back six stars to the Wanted system. You typically gain heat for doing everything from trespassing to petty crime to big bank robberies, with different numbers of stars indicating the volume of cops (and eventually military) who respond to try and bring you in.
My only six-star encounter in GTA 6 was the result of a firefight with a regular citizen that went awry, the accidental throwing of a grenade at a bunch of cop cars, and then a high-speed pursuit which lasted for well-over 15 minutes and eventually resulted in me hijacking an aeroplane in a desperate attempt to gain some ground. As it turns out, it's only mass destruction and loss of life which will get you six-stars of trouble in GTA 6.
The problem with getting a 6-star wanted level in GTA 6 is that there's actually no way to resolve it. Once you've got that sort of heat on you, the cops and the military will not stop in their pursuit of you. My poor aeroplane lasted just minutes after jets were dispatched to bring me crashing down to Earth.
Interestingly enough, there is a GTA 6 cheat code to raise the wanted level, but no matter how many times I put in the activation code, it would never go above five stars. Which is all to say, the game really is only giving you a 6 star wanted level in GTA 6 when you really deserve it. And then once you've got it… settle in for some pretty outrageous carnage.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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