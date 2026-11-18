GTA 6 is the highest-fidelity sandbox of its generation. Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality. There's a degree of sophistication to everything GTA 6 does, and there's no aspect of the series' gameplay that hasn't been improved over past instalments.

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It was around the 80-hour mark that the panic started to set in. I thought I had done and seen it all. Ran narcotics across the Leonida Keys. Exiled myself from Port Gellhorn. Fought bikers in Ambrosia. Joined a cult. Robbed banks. Partied. I created a life worth living in the heart of Vice City.

Jason and Lucia's story may have been over, but an adventure of my own was just beginning. While I had accomplished a lot in GTA 6, I never did find the time to refuel my beloved '65 Vapid Dominator and drive the long, winding roads up to Lummox County. It's astonishing to think so much time could be spent exploring Leonida, only for its northern border to remain something of a mystery.

Then again, there are still so many mysteries left for me to solve.

So many incidental interactions that have the capacity to spiral into pure carnage. Diversions to discover that may lead to utter disarray. There are streets I've yet to set foot on, and shops I still haven't visited in my hours-long search for a quality leather jacket. There's at least one financial institution that I haven't yet figured out how to escape from without five-stars' worth of VCPD officers shooting me to smithereens.

I fear I may never see or experience all that this world has to offer. And yet, after 13 years of waiting for a new Grand Theft Auto game, perhaps that's the way it should be.

Why Trust GamesRadar+ Going from a fan at GTA 4's midnight launch to professionally covering the series has been a career highlight, including reviewing GTA 5 in X360 magazine. I'm never more than a few moments from diving back into Rockstar's worlds. After finishing GTA 6's story, I'm now well past 100 hours still exploring Leonida, using a PS5 Pro code provided by the publisher. – Reviewer Josh West

Welcome to Leonida

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are precious few development studios who are willing to play in these sorts of contemporary urban environments. Such is the inherent complexity of regulating an underlying simulation where even the simplest act creates such a wide array of possible consequences. Rockstar Games hasn't just set a new benchmark; it has delivered what is undoubtedly the highest-fidelity sandbox in existence.

How Rockstar has been able to build something of this scale, scope, and quality will be dissected for years to come. It's easy to marvel at the near total lack of loading screens, the speed of character switching, and an exceedingly stable performance with minimal pop-in – despite absurd population density and the speeds at which you may traverse such a topographically diverse playspace.

These aspects are certainly impressive, but they aren't what ultimately elevates GTA 6 into being such a singular experience. Rather, there's a maturity behind the ethos of its core mechanical design, a cohesion in the way that its systems combine, which helps separate it from what the studio has accomplished in the past. In GTA 6, you can feel Rockstar's relentless pursuit of iteration, and the studio's ambition to create the most grounded instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise to date.

GTA 6 has the potential to be exceedingly divisive, particularly for those whose only point of interaction with the series thus far has been GTA 5. The life of crime you build for yourself in Leonida is far less chaotic and caustic than the adventures splattered throughout the streets of San Andreas. If the 2013 instalment was a faint echo of a Michael Bay blockbuster, then its successor is more Michael Mann – no less entertaining, but more considerate in how action feeds carnage and frames characters.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos – partners in crime, ensnared in a criminal conspiracy that quickly outstrips their understanding of an underworld that they once played in for idle thrills. The dual-protagonist foundation works exceedingly well for GTA 6, allowing you the space to grapple with two distinct personalities who are, in a sense, eternally bound to one another. You get to decide why that may be on a daily basis – for family, for honor, or for the simple promise of a bigger payday.

The interplay between the two characters – born through a combination of nuanced writing, strong performances, and intricate character animations – feeds what is perhaps the most realistic and adult portrayal of a romantic relationship in video game history. Everyday acts of kindness bring Jason and Lucia together, indifference drives them apart. This isn't captured as part of some tawdry in-game checklist, but through deliberate, empathetic actions.

Everyday acts of kindness bring Jason and Lucia together, and indifference drives them apart

In GTA 5, all that L2 was ever good for was aiming a weapon – in GTA 6, it also lets you hold hands with your partner. Interactions only get more detailed from there. Check in with each other over the phone, hit the gym together, hustle drunks at bars, or raid banks with his-and-hers matching tactical rifles. The connection you organically foster between the two characters (or allow to decay) only fuels a more considerate narrative that acts as a catalyst for endless free-flowing excursions across Leonida.

The thematic coherence necessitated by the narrative arc acts as a foundation, feeding other critical changes to the way Grand Theft Auto has traditionally played. If Jason and Lucia's relationship feels real, then so too should the world they express themselves within.

You can only carry two handguns and two longarms at a time, for example, and brandishing a weapon will cause the public to react in different, volatile ways. Police presence isn't some glorified cone of vision, but rather it works as a communicative force to be feared – able to track your appearance, vehicles, and criminal activities between city limits. All of this (and more) contributes to a feeling of true, immersive role-play within Leonida.

Evolutionary Path

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games sought to create a reactive virtual world. The studio aspired to near-total immersion – action, interactions, and character development feeding off the sandbox's simulation of an everyday reality. In that sense, GTA 6 is a true sequel to RDR2. Rockstar has pursued relentless iteration of those Old West foundations here, leaning into those immersive qualities where it makes sense for the criminal-fantasy GTA fosters, and pulling back when they don't.

Unlike RDR2's Arthur Morgan, your hair and beard won't naturally grow over time. Weight and health fluctuations are less severe. Eating and exercising will impact the definition of Jason and Lucia's bodies, and resting helps to ease the exhaustive toll of constant criminality, but you'll never find yourself entirely at the mercy of these systems. Engagement with the Vice City lifestyle simply helps further the feeling that you are living life on your own terms.

On Mission Rockstar has gone to great lengths to inject more "freedom and flexibility" into its main mission design, all in an effort to reduce the number of fail states you encounter for daring to be experimental.

GTA 6 also features a more nuanced version of the Red Dead Redemption 2 honor system, with your reputation fed throughout the world more organically. It's one of the more fascinating new systems, and a sharp diversion from prior games in the series that have never really commented on your criminality. Criminal Profiles are built gradually over time, ranging from Professional to Irredeemable, based on the way you commit crimes and handle pressure.

The improvements to graphical fidelity and animation quality, and the lengths Rockstar has gone to create a virtual world with a functioning ecology, have meant that there are more human reactions from the populace to your presence than ever before. This intersects well with the Criminal Profile system, which (while never overly judgemental) does gradually convince you to define a moral compass and follow your own value system.

There was a point where I realized that I had inadvertently sunk the entirety of my BuckMe bank account into an arsenal dedicated entirely to stealth action. I was raiding banks, drug labs, and gang compounds like GTA 6 was some sort of perverse Florida-set Metal Gear Solid. Sneaking my way into cover and onto rooftops, tracing enemy patrol patterns with a cigarette in one hand and silenced pistol in the other. I'd like to tell you that smoking before every firefight was because it temporarily boosts the Focus bar, but at some point I had become addicted to the aesthetic of it all.

A stealth-action approach to encounters in GTA 6 worked in my favor because I was pursuing a Professional criminal profile – assigned by the worldwide reputation system for those who lean towards non-lethal incapacitations and clean getaways. I gravitated towards this style of play because of the Focus system, which iterates smartly on aspects of RDR's Eagle Eye and Max Payne's Bullet Time. Skillfully shooting weapons out of hands, or capping enemies in the knee before watching them tumble down staircases in slow motion, is just as satisfying as striding out of cover with a shotgun.

Combat is one of many aspects where Rockstar has built precipitously beyond GTA 5. Placing bullets requires real aiming and precision. Weapon feedback is weighty, with each weapon type and manufacturer variant carrying its own unique handling profile. Survival requires movement and cover. Improvements have been made to the driving models too, with narrower streets necessitating more dexterity behind the wheel – not to mention countless more variables at play, from the threat of running out of fuel to the scores of modifications that can be applied to your favorite cars.

There are degrees of sophistication to everything that GTA 6 does. There isn't an aspect of the series' gameplay that hasn't been improved over past instalments. It's a little slower and certainly more balanced, but no less entertaining. It's immediately noticeable that the artificial intelligence guiding the actions of both your partner and the NPCs who inhabit Vice City is greatly improved too, with some of GTA 6's best moments coming as you ask Jason to take the wheel while you lean out of a window as Lucia, a chattering assault rifle chewing through the tyres and rotary blades of a pursuing police force.

A World of Possibilities

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If more nuanced storytelling has the potential to be divisive, then the revisions to the Wanted and Heat systems could be downright controversial. The police are more attuned to your actions than ever, actively tracking a number of variables at any one time in an effort to curtail crimes both big and small.

The return of a six-star wanted level is great for those looking for more of a challenge, although the Heat system – which can identify you after a crime based on factors such as your appearance, vehicle, outfit, visible weapon, partner's appearance, and whether you were recorded by CCTV – introduces a whole new dynamic to Grand Theft Auto. Some will love it, others will hate it.

This system can fluctuate between being a little frustrating (particularly at lower Wanted levels, for more incidental infractions) and utterly thrilling once the pressure is on, particularly if you're holding hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen jewellery, marked bills, and narcotics between Jason, Lucia, and the storage of their personal vehicle – loot is lost if not properly funnelled through fences. And when the Heat and Wanted system are on your back, it evokes this almost desperate pressure to survive a city that is collapsing in on you.

There's a sort of useful friction introduced through the revised Wanted and Heat system, overlapping with more freeform opportunities presented throughout the world itself. While GTA 5 is best remembered for its cinematic, structured heists, its successor finds its best moments as you decide on a whim to stick up a gas station or start smashing up the display cabinets in a jewelry store whilst you're between objectives. Bank robberies present massive opportunity and carry enormous risk, necessitating careful, tactile preparation before you burst through doors with weapons raised.

The high-speed pursuits which can unfurl out of these encounters get gradually more out of control until they don't – Busted, Wanted, or free to fight and love for another day. Your Heat level and the world's awareness of your crimes is tracked intuitively on a more dynamic HUD, and I appreciate just how many opportunities there are to escape the police depending on any number of external factors.

One of my favorite escapes saw me fleeing a large bank in Downtown Vice City – a densely populated area with streets packed full of police, pedestrians, and other vehicles. Throwing stash bags to my partner, spilling out of the vault and onto the streets, I was able to gain just a little distance from the cops and pull into a multistory carpark. Precious seconds to hide Jason's weapons in the trunk of his car, swap out Lucia's outfit, and hotwire a new vehicle. Clambering into the car, I manually shut off the headlights and engine, and ducked beneath the steering wheel – the patrolling police passed none the wiser, affording me the space to slip out of the garage slowly.

Astonishing Detail The sheer scale of Leonida is something to behold. It's a playspace which rewards curiosity and creativity. It's impressive, especially when you remember it has all been "curated, considered, and created by a human hand."

It's these sorts of unscripted sequences where GTA 6 shines brightest, although that isn't to say that the main story isn't packed with its fair share of memorable moments. There will be some debate as to whether the standout GTA 6 heists rise to the levels of GTA 5's 'The Paleto Score' and GTA 4's 'Three Leaf Clover', but they certainly come close.

Core mission design is still cinematic and largely linear by design, although you do have wider space to experiment in approach and escape than in previous Grand Theft Auto games – mission parameters can be broad, and it's up to you to decide how to achieve them. Rockstar has introduced the ability to manually retry a mission from its last checkpoint, further exorcising some of the series' more frustrating demons.

GTA 6 also happens to be exceedingly well-written. Missions may be grounded in the virtual reality of Leonida, but they still have scope to be ridiculous. Mysteries unfurl from QR codes embedded in the world. Snippets from a radio news broadcast can make you laugh in one moment and pay off as a chance encounter in the world some 40 hours later. Random citizens will make you laugh, moments between Jason and Lucia will make you cry. It's a true joy to spend time in this world.

The Long and Winding Road

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I have Jason and Lucia start their road trip up to Lummox County in Key Lento, just a short drive to the federal penitentiary where they had once served time. Now, it's just the open road. Their favorite outfits packed into the trunk of an over-torqued Vapid Dominator, along with a small arsenal of weapons, ammo crates, body armor, and parachutes.

The sun shines brightly; the radio tuned to V-Rock as hits from the '80s soundtrack a transition from lush ocean views to the quiet character of Hamlet. A quick stop at Sara's Unisex Salon for a fresh cut for Jason, and makeover for Lucia. Later, an unintended diversion into Southside after a small collision on Interstate 97 led an aggravated driver to jackknife my whip and feed bullets into the windshield – a local Pay 'n' Spray draining what little Pocket Cash I had on me for repairs. The sun started to set.

I stop to refuel somewhere around Vice City's Little Cuba district. An eruption of rain washing Lucia's makeup down her face, her gaze fixed entirely on another bay at the garage – a drunk driver pours gasoline into the flatbed of his truck. On the road and out of the city, the subtle changes in landscape reveal a world of contrast and contradictions. The changing colors of police vehicles, the different accents and demeanours of everyday citizens at roadside restaurants, indicate a crossing of boundaries.

Day transitions to night, night back to day. The weather shifting constantly. The vehicle splutters as roads become more uneven the further we cruise away from the big city. I switch from driver to passenger, smoking cigarettes as Jason and Lucia chatter about their lives. Eventually, vast farmlands settle into dense forest canopies beneath the shadow of Mt. Kalaga National Park. It took me 80 hours to see the dense foliage and lush, leafy green hues of Lummox County. And there's no telling how many more hours await me there.

In Summary GTA 6 is essential In Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has created the ultimate time vampire. This is an open-world that is driven entirely by freedom and consequence, where every one of your actions ultimately impacts the lives of Jason and Lucia. GTA 6 invites you to live a life in Leonida. A world that is as beautiful as it is deadly; as full of heart as it is heartbreak. GTA 6 is an essential play for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

Reviewer's Notes: How we reviewed Grand Theft Auto 6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

What did you play GTA 6 on for review? My GTA 6 review was written based on a PS5 Pro playthrough, with the game code provided to me by Rockstar Games. And it must be said, the improved ray tracing to help bolster lighting and shadow on PS5 Pro is pretty damned delightful. Vice City looks gorgeous at night.

How is the performance of GTA 6? So long as we're clear that I reviewed GTA 6 on PS5 Pro. I was very impressed with the performance. Rockstar targeted 30fps on all platforms, but I didn't encounter any fluctuations. There was infrequent pop-in, but that was only during play sessions which stretched beyond eight hours.

What playtime is your GTA 6 review based on? I spent over 100 hours playing GTA 6 for review. The Jason and Lucia story is all wrapped up, all optional missions are done, and I've made some pretty good headway on getting through a lot of the activities. Time to hunt for some collectibles!

What's your experience with the GTA series? I have completed every Grand Theft Auto game. Yes, even the ones released for PS1. I have very fond memories of attending the midnight launch for GTA 4, and even fonder memories of reviewing GTA 5 way back in 2013 for X360 Magazine.

Is GTA 6 the best game from Rockstar? This will be a contentious debate, but there's a very good argument to be made that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the best Rockstar game. It's certainly a better overall experience than GTA 5, and more entertaining than Red Dead Redemption 2.