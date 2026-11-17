Colorful backdrops meet colorful characters in this solid-enough sixth entry into the series. Led by Zada's earnest hero Haymitch, the re-casting largely works a treat, while the design of Panem and its inhabitants will make you giddy. It's a shame its forgone conclusion of a plot never musters enough suspense.
Reasons to buy
+
The recasting of familiar characters is – largely – spot on
Like any franchise worth its salt, the past is always there to be mined. Back in 2023, The Hunger Games franchise relaunched with sturdy prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set 64 years before we first meet Jennifer Lawrence's archer extraordinaire Katniss Everdeen. Now comes Sunrise on the Reaping, building on its predecessor with another look into the dim and distant. Set around the 50th Hunger Games, it's a chance to tell the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy.
Played in the originals by Woody Harrelson, who brought real soul to this role, this time it's the turn of Joseph Zada, the young, blonde-haired Australian recently seen opposite Florence Pugh in Netflix's East of Eden. With the script adapted from Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel, the fifth in the best-selling YA series, Zada's Haymitch is just 16 years old – twenty-four years before he becomes mentor to Katniss. But it's during this life-changing Games that he lights the fuse of his revolutionary spirit.
Directed by series regular Francis Lawrence, and scripted by Michael Lesslie and Billy Ray (who returns to the franchise for the first time since penning 2012's The Hunger Games), we're back in everyone's favourite dour-looking dystopia, Panem. Again hosting its annual adolescent deathmatch, this being the 50th of these deadly Games, it's time for something special. Every 25 editions, the so-called Quarter Quell comes into play, with a twist to the rules.
This time, each district must send double the number of tributes – two boys, two girls – to participate in the Capitol's bloody televised spectacle. During District 12's 'reaping', overseen by outlandishly attired Capitol escort Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), Haymitch avoids being picked – until he intervenes when one of the tributes fatally makes a dash for it. One of the chosen four, he's joined by his childhood friend Louella (Molly McCann) and two others – Wyatt (Ben Wang) and Maysilee (Mckenna Grace).
FAST FACTS
Release date: November 20 (US), November 18 (UK) Available: In theaters Director: Francis Lawrence Runtime: 2h 38m
While Wyatt is an oddsmaker, known for calculating survival and betting odds, Maysilee is the original owner of the Mockingjay pin that became Katniss' symbol of rebellion. But here, the rebellion is all Haymitch's, as his hatred for Panem's totalitarian rule begins to swell. "It's not living – it's surviving," he says of the world he now lives in, his desire to bring down the Hunger Games fuelling his journey to the Capitol.
It means leaving his girl behind, Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak) – cue some moist-eyed moments that fail to move – and making some alliances. Among them, Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), long before he became a leader of the rebel movement in the Districts. Here, he's a cameraman assigned to capture the 'reaping', telling Haymitch "presentation is everything" when he forces him and Lenore to re-enact their tear-strewn goodbye for the cameras.
Flash in the Panem
One of the real pleasures of Sunrise on the Reaping is seeing how Lawrence has recast some of the key characters from the original quartet of films. Dressed in lairy gold braid, Kieran Culkin is a delight as the Games' verbose host Caesar Flickerman, previously embodied by Stanley Tucci. The same goes for Elle Fanning as the daffy, purple-haired stylist Effie Trinket, who brings even more quirk than Elizabeth Banks managed.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
It's Plemons, though, who truly purrs as Plutarch, effortlessly capturing the character's slippery nature. Certainly, he feels like perfect casting, given he's something of a spiritual successor to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who played Heavensbee in the originals. Close, complete with orange fright wig, is similarly having a ball as Drusilla, leaving only Ralph Fiennes' President Coriolanus Snow as an example of recasting that doesn't quite gel, lacking the sheer menace that Donald Sutherland brought to the role.
Running at an indulgent 158 minutes, Sunrise on the Reaping does lack tension somewhat, suffering from the same join-the-dots curse that afflicts many prequels. We know the outcome already – in this case, that Haymitch survives and goes on to meet Katniss. It's this that rather lets the air out of the film, and even Lawrence's energetic direction and Zada's puppyish enthusiasm can't do much to steer that last act to an emotional crescendo.
Sometimes the script seems a little too desperate to sew up those connections to the earlier films. Naturally, there are further references to Katniss – including in a slightly ill-judged coda that adds little to the story. But for the most part, Sunrise on the Reaping works as both a standalone and a satisfying part of a bigger whole. With glorious costumes by Bina Daigeler and lavish production design by Uli Hanisch, it's a feast to watch, even if it never quite hits the highs of its predecessors.
James Mottram is a freelance film journalist, author of books that dive deep into films like Die Hard and Tenet, and a regular guest on the Total Film podcast. You'll find his writings on GamesRadar+ and Total Film, and in newspapers and magazines from across the world like The Times, The Independent, The i, Metro, The National, Marie Claire, and MindFood.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.