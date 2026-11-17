In an old interview with BBC News back in 2010, which the publication reposted following the casting news, Pattinson expressed his reservations. "I don't know, that's quite big shoes to fill," he said, when asked if it was a role he wanted in the future.
When asked how good a Bond he'd be, he responded: "If I did it right now, probably pretty bad. Pretty embarrassing."
Luckily, Pattinson has had plenty of time since that interview to hone his Bond skills in films like Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Matt Reeves's The Batman, and soon Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3.
Pattinson is picking up the license to kill from Daniel Craig, who played the legendary spy up until 2021's No Time to Die. The news broke after weeks of heavy rumor and speculation about screen tests and the other actors in the running: Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult. Villeneuve will helm the new film.
"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," Villeneuve said in a press release about the casting.
So far, there's no word on what Bond 26 might be about, and no further casting has been confirmed yet.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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