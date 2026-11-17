MTG Nauctis feels like it's going to repeat history, but in a good way. While Magic: The Gathering's approach to crossovers has met with mixed results, I don't think anyone could argue that its original IP has let the side down in 2026 – and based on everything we've seen so far of the underwater set from MagicCon Atlanta, it should continue that trend into next year.
MTG Nauctis is the first Magic release of 2027, and it's a new, entirely original world set beneath the waves. This is a planet completely covered by ocean, so it's split into distinct zones like the shallows and the dark Abyss, where temperatures fall and pressure is unforgiving. That means it's home to a host of underwater civilizations where Magic: The Gathering's team's creativity is allowed to go wild. However, this is one of the best card games, so it's also the source of fascinating new mechanics.
Fast facts
MTG Nauctis is Magic's first purely underwater set, and it's due to launch on February 5, 2027. It's made up of the usual booster sets, bundles, and four Commander decks. These are all up to pre-order at Amazon.
So much of this is tied to the set's underwater aesthetic. Judging by MTG's own explainer, its magic is heavily tied to the water; air can apparently trap foes or distort vision, for example. Tides may be able to speed your creatures along, and algae can heal or hinder. We don't have in-game examples of these yet, but Magic's own explainer provides a good idea of how it'll all work.
Personally, the thing that fascinates me most is the deeply layered worldbuilding at play here. Besides an entire world of underwater societies like mermaids, sharkfolk, and sea otters (here called 'Pinneons', a species of master artisans who can go between surface and sea), there are also hints at a compelling lost history. For instance, there are humans on Nauctis… and they claim that dry land once existed here, but was lost for reasons unknown. Now they make do as best they can on stilt cities, ships, and submarines that ply the ocean for scavenged goods.
It's one hell of a setup, and I'm already locked in – I can't wait to dive in come February.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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